Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Official Trailer | Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha | Video trailer





About the video u Ek mission, Ek villain, aur Do REAL ACTION Heroes! It doesn't get bigger than this #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan IN CINEMAS APRIL 10! Pooja Entertainment… One mission, one villain and do some REAL Hero ACTION!

It's not bigger than that #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan IN CINEMAS APRIL 10! Pooja Entertainment, in association with AAZ Films, brings to you a storm of action, thrill and entertainment, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'.

Starring #AkshayKumar, #TigerShroff, Prithviraj S, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F.

Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment present

In association with Ali Abbas Zafar Films

BADE MIYAN CHOTE MIYAN

Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Ali Abbas Zafar, Himanshu Kishan Mehra

Written by Ali Abbas Zafar and Aditya Basu

Dialogue by Suraj Gianani

Actors: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, Ronit B Roy

Director of Photography – Marcin Laskawiec, USC

Editor – Steven Bernard

Associate Director – Saurabh Kumar

Choreography Directors – Bosco-César

Decorators – Rajnish Hedao, Snigdha Basu, Sumit Basu (Acropolis)

Action Directors – Craig Macrae, Parvez Shaikh

Associate Producer – Sudhanshu Kumar

Supervising Producer – Gaurav Chawla

Executive Producer – Sunpreet Singh

Second Unit Director – Mohit Sukhija

Background music – Julius Packiam

Music – Vishal Mishra

Lyrics – Irshad Kamil

Synchronized sound recorder – Dileep Subramaniam

Costume Designer – Anisha Jain, Malvika Bajaj

HMU Designer – Zaid Jakir Ansari

Sound Designers – Dileep Subramaniam, Ganesh Gangadharan

Special Effects Supervisors – Vishal Tyagi, Manish Tyagi

Visual Effects Studios – Redefining DNEG Visual Effects Issue 9 (UK)

Visual Effects Supervisor – Somesh Ghosh

DI Colorist – Rahul Purav (Futureworks Media Ltd.)

DI Studio – Futureworks Media Ltd.

Advertising design – (MA+TH)2

Visual Promotions – Mohit Sajnaney

Casting by anticasting

Finance Manager – Ekesh Meelan Ranadive (AAZ Films)

Message – Ajay Singh Verma (Pooja Ent.)

Head of Strategy – Vikas Gurnani (Pooja Ent.)

Marketing – Amandeep Chadha (Pooja Ent.)

Marketing Consultants – Suraj Rao, Yash Suchak (Grey Alchemy)

Media Consultant – Parag Desai (Universal Communications)

Digital Marketing Partner – Everymedia

Re-recording Mixer – Anuj Mathur (YRF Studios)

Trailer Mixing – Debajit Changmai, Shijil P Nair

Brands – Amanpreet Singh Read more Less

