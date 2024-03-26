Danger! Fans think [Spoiler] will win the JIT after the fleeting victory | Entertainment

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the March 25 episode of Jeopardy!]
Amy Schneider was very hard to beat, as a host Ken Jennings say it, in the latest version Danger! Invitational tournament play, and already fans are thinking his victory foreshadows the outcome of the entire tournament.
The writer who was a 40-game champion, won the 2022 Tournament of Champions and previously finished fifth in the Jeopardy Masters to 12-game champion Austin Rogers, a bar owner who was the second runner-up in the 2017 Tournament of Champions .and All-Star Games participant and five-game champion Celeste DiNucci, an artistic strategist who was the winner of the 2007 Tournament of Champions and a participant in the Battle of the Decades. Players compete to win $100,000 and an invitation to participate in the 2024 Jeopardy Masters tournament.
Jennings was right: it was difficult to beat and even difficult to catch Schneider with his score. She led at every break and found two of three daily doubles. (Rogers found first and doubled his score to $3,200, but Schneider still led on both Jeopardy! round breaks, $4,800 versus $4,000, then $7,600 versus $5,600.)
It was a blowout game for Schneider, she had $28,600 to Rogers' $9,600 and DiNucci's $800 before the Final Jeopardy! and none of them understood it. In Notorious Figures, the clue read: “Never a soldier, this man lied that his nickname came from a shrapnel wound while fighting in the Argonne.” Rogers had fun with his response, writing: How can I beat Amy? Series of (well only!) shots at me! (The answer was Al Capone.) Schneider didn't bet anything and is now the fourth semifinalist.
And more Redditfans think she might end up winning it all after watching this quarterfinal. I know anything can happen in these single matches, but I think Amy ran away with it, one person wrote, and another agreed, I'm with you.
One fan echoed that sentiment, although he was a little more cautious, writing that Amy lived up to her potential today. I definitely think she has a chance to win, although she will have to play her best against some of the super champions like Matt Jackson, Larissa Kelly potentially Alex Jacob and maybe Victoria.
Another person wasn't surprised by the result but rather by how Schneider emerged victorious. I expected Amy to win, but honestly, I didn't expect Amy to completely trample Austin, this fan admitted.
In general, for some fans, the JIT is going as they hoped. Another match that went pretty much as everyone expected. Here's hoping one of this week's final games surprises us in some way, one viewer wrote.
What did you think of the last JIT match? Let us know in the comments section below.
Danger!During the week, check local listings
|
Sources
1/ https://Google.com/
2/ https://kdhnews.com/living/ae/jeopardy-fans-think-spoiler-will-win-jit-after-runaway-victory/article_93c7ebf3-4a11-5acb-9449-acfb47f06ab8.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Related