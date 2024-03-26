Hollywood Workers Struggle After WGA, SAG-AFTRA Strike Rebounds

Good morning. It is Tuesday March 26. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

Newsletter Start your day right Sign up for Essential California to get news, features and recommendations from the LA Times and beyond delivered to your inbox six days a week. Enter email address Sign me up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Why it's taking so long to get Hollywood back to work

Hollywood essential workers ready to work after nearly six months of overlapping work stoppages last year's writers' and actors' strikes . However, many are struggling to find jobs due to a slow recovery.

After the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists After labor disputes were resolved, entertainment companies and workers seemed eager to turn the lights back on. But the decline in filming activity and job opportunities in California persists, a trend that entertainment workers have seen as early as late 2022.

The Times Christi Carras and Marisa Gerber examined Hollywood wants to return to work and why it's taking so long.

Studio projects leaving Los Angeles

Major studios were desperate to salvage 2024 filming schedules, and creatives, performers, and crew members were eager to get back on set and start making money again. However, filming didn't bounce back as quickly as expected at least, not in California.

The number of outdoor filming days in the Los Angeles area decreased 26% in January compared to the same month in 2023, according to FilmLA. Smaller independent projects, employing fewer casts and crews, received the majority of filming permits compared to larger studios and streaming productions.

Since the strike was settled, major entertainment companies have been notably absent from filming in Los Angeles. The decline in the volume of major films filmed in California continues a long-term trend.

Disney has 22 live-action films in various stages of production, with about three based in California.

Warner Bros. has only one feature film out of seven filming in California.

Sony has started production on six films, one of which is planned to be shot in California.

Universal Pictures has 11 films in production or pre-production, and none have been filmed or ready to be filmed in the Golden State.

The cost of doing business in California

Worse, California is struggling to recover from the walkouts because filming here costs more, several production executives told the Times. The expense makes Los Angeles less attractive to studios looking for cost-cutting options after significant industry disruption.

California, while it has its advantages, is not in the right place for a time like this, said a Hollywood producer who was not authorized to comment.

Filming activity in the Greater Los Angeles area had already refused by the end of 2022, according to the nonprofit FilmLA, which monitors on-location filming and film permits in Los Angeles

Given that 40 percent of production jobs are based in Southern California for the country … that makes Los Angeles much more important and much more affected when the entertainment industry has a problem, said Kevin Klowden, director executive of MI Finance at the Milken Institute.

Experts and industry insiders attribute the current exodus of California productions to tax credits offered by other popular filming destinations, such as Georgia, New Mexico, New York, Louisiana and the Kingdom -United States, with which California has failed to compete.

As other production hubs continue to expand around the world, we must find ways to be more competitive, said FilmLA President Paul Audley. And frankly, I don't anticipate that changing given what we're hearing from Sacramento at this point.

The Effects of Decline on Hollywood's Essential Workforce

In the wake of the streaming wars that saw several companies greenlight an excess of content in a bid to compete with Netflix, studios have tightened their belts, downsized, restructured their operations and reduced their budgets and revenues. production lists.

Television, film and commercial filming is a major employment driver, not only for Hollywood's elite, but also for industry workers, artisans and the myriad ancillary businesses that keep the industry moving.

The slow rebound from the strike has already impacted small businesses that rely on the steady stream of Hollywood production for revenue, including local prop houses florists, marketing agencies, drivers and dry cleaners.

Before the strikes, you could really feel the production throb across the city, said Olivia Cain, a North Hollywood-based set doctor who has worked on several films and TV series. And now you don't even want to ask your friends how they're doing because you know exactly what the answer is. Nobody works. No one received a call.

It's been slow, added Mimi Clarke, vice president of Front Row Media, an entertainment marketing agency that specializes in product placement in films. January was a failure, February a little more, March a little more, but it's not where it should be.

These days, Clarke noted that the agency is only receiving about half as many weekly requests as it did at the end of 2022. She added that much of the new business is for productions in other hot spots of filming such as Atlanta, Albuquerque and Croatia.

Los Angeles is even quieter, she says.

Today's best stories

(Patrick T. Fallon/For the Times)

California insurance crisis

Deaths in Los Angeles County jails

Job Growth (or Lack of Growth) in California

Donald Trump trial

Use of the abortion pill in the United States

Ceasefire in Gaza

More big stories

Shohei Ohtani says he never bet on sports in his first remarks since Ippei Mizuhara's accusations.

The feds are raiding Sean Diddy Combs' Los Angeles, Miami homes as part of a sex trafficking investigation, sources say.

California extends deadline for students applying for state financial aid amid FAFSA turmoil.

Yes, beavers can help stop wildfires. And more and more places in California are adopting them.

Lawsuits and political backlash: Dodger Stadium Gondola faces new roadblocks.

Jill Bidens travel through Southern California: fundraisers, protesters and a stop at SoulCycle.

Ready for more rain in SoCal? A rare late-season storm could hit over the Easter weekend.

At a time of rising anti-Semitism on campus, USC is giving its highest honor to Holocaust survivors.

A young girl grabbed a deputy's gun and killed herself in the lobby of a Los Angeles County sheriff's station, officials say.

Tuberculosis cases are increasing in California and state authorities are sounding the alarm.

Biden, in danger among young voters, is rushing to change his marijuana policy.

Judge dismisses Elon Musk's lawsuit against anti-hate watchdog on free speech grounds.

Southern California hotel workers ratify new contracts, ending strikes for some.

Get unlimited access to the Los Angeles Times. Subscribe here.

Today's great reads

Laura Topete kisses her son, Gregorio. She says her self-harm rates have skyrocketed since the summer. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Autistic adults were tortured in this Los Angeles group home. Their mothers want justice. The violence filmed in Elwyn-Mayall has raised questions about the important role of Northridge Homes as caregivers for some of California's most vulnerable and whether watchdog agencies are prepared to police struggling homes in a context of serious bed shortage.

Other good reads

How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send your comments to [email protected].

For your downtime

Hidden Valley in Joshua Tree. (Jon Norris)

To go out

Stay at home

And finally… a superb photo

Show us your favorite place in California! We were short of submissions. Send us photos that scream California and we could feature them in an edition of Essential California.

Jenny Creek flows into the Klamath River, which is temporarily muddy from accumulated sediment in the reservoir. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)

Today's stunning photo is taken by Times photographer Brian van der Brug on the banks of the Klamath River, which has returned to its former channel and flows unimpeded for the first time in more than a century through miles of waterlogged lands.

Have a nice day, from the Essential California team

Anthony De Leon, journalist

Kevinisha Walker, Multiplatform Editor

Stephanie Chavez, deputy metro editor

Check out our Best Stories, the subjects and the last articles on latimes.com.