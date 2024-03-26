Frankie Muniz isn't letting his son become an actor. here's why





“Malcolm in the Middle” star and Phoenix resident Frankie Muniz isn't interested in his son becoming a child actor. Muniz bared it all in an interview with Australian channel Pedestrian TV. What sparked this particular conversation? The Internet was abuzz last week after streaming service Max released “Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV,” a documentary about the experiences of child actors working with Nickelodeon producer Dan Schneider. The four-part documentary features stories from child stars during the network's sketch comedy era in the 1990s and early 2000s, including a poignant account from Drake Bell. Parents and crew members also shared stories. Frankie Muniz: “I would never let my child go into business” Now, Muniz says he is strongly opposed to his grandson continuing to play. He shares 3-year-old Mauz with his wife Paige. “I would never let my child go into business,” Muniz told Pedestrian TV. “And it’s not that I had a negative experience, because to be honest, my experience was 100 percent positive.” Muniz said that while he had great experiences working on “Malcolm in the Middle,” “Agent Cody Banks,” “Big Fat Liar” and dubbing on Nick's “The Fairly Odd Parents,” one couldn't not say the same about others. knew. Muniz said “so many people” he was close to had “such incredibly negative experiences,” even going so far as to call the industry “an ugly world in general.” According to Muniz, becoming a successful actor was like “winning the lottery”, regardless of how much talent someone possessed. “There are a million people in Hollywood trying, they could become the best actors on the planet, but they don't even get the opportunity. It's really a lot of luck that comes into play,” said Muniz. In addition to learning scripts and performing, child actors must complete a certain number of hours of school work before being allowed on set. “So from age to maybe 15, you can only work nine and a half hours, but you have to fit three hours of school into that,” Muniz told his campmates during the current Australian season of “I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here!” Muniz then explained how he would do rehearsals before being pushed to do homework for 20 minutes before being rushed back to the set. From the beginning of “Malcolm in the Middle” when Muniz was 8 until its end when he was 20, he believes he may have had a total of 30 days off during that 12-year period. years. What Frankie Muniz is doing now This is what prompted him to turn his back on acting and focus on racing. In 2023, he announced he would drive in the NASCAR-owned ARCA Menards Series. Before that, he and Paige owned an olive oil store in Old Town Scottsdale which they sold in 2021. Celebrate:Changing Hands Bookstore is celebrating its 50th anniversary and you're invited to the party Meredith G. White is the entertainment reporter for The Arizona Republic |azcentral.com. You can find it onFacebookas Meredith G. White, onInstagrametX, formerly known asTwitteras @meredithgwhite, and email her at[email protected]. Support local journalism.Subscribe to azcentral.comToday.

