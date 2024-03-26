French-American actor Sebastian Roch applauds Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won in 'Queen of Tears'





The current series Queen of Tears continues to garner praise from audiences and industry peers alike, with the latest praise coming from none other than the French-American actor Sébastien Roch . Renowned for his roles in hit TV series such as Supernatural and The Vampire Diaries, Roch recently praised the lead actors' stellar performances. Kim Soo Hyun And Kim Ji Won in the K-drama .

In a recent post on his social media account, Roch shared behind-the-scenes snapshots alongside the cast and crew of Queen of Tears , expressing his joy at working alongside Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won. He described in his caption: It's so wonderful to work with Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won on Queen of Tears.

In the drama, Roch plays a German doctor whose character is important in the protagonist's journey. As the story unfolds, it becomes apparent that his character might hold the key to saving the life of one of the main characters.

At the heart of Queen of Tears is the complex relationship between Baek Hyun Woo, played by Kim Soo Hyun, and Hong Hae In, played by Kim Ji Won. Baek Hyun Woo is the legal director of the prestigious Queens Group, while Hong Hae In is the heiress to this chaebol empire. Their marriage, against all odds, forms the heart of the story as they navigate the challenges of maintaining their relationship amid societal expectations and personal struggles.

With its unique plot and compelling characters, Queen of Tears is steadily gaining popularity. The chemistry between Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won was particularly praised.

