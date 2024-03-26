revisit the unbuilt vision of MAD architects





return to the crazy architects’ proposal for “the star” In September 2021, MAD Architects has unveiled a biomorphic proposal for The Star, a creative hub and workspace for content creators in Hollywood (see more here). Last week, the developer revealed that a design for Foster + Partners had finally been chosen with its facade enveloped in ascending gardens (see more here). With its curvilinear volume, MAD Architects' unbuilt vision was inspired by the architectural heritage of Los Angeles while proposing the office of the future with its vertical tree-filled landscaping integrated throughout. Although the tower will not be built, it will continue to serve as a valuable precedent for forward-thinking projects. workplace a design that promotes a dialogue between the urban and natural environment. two proposals for The Star: MAD Architects (LEFT), Foster + Partners (RIGHT) the curved design: form follows function The MAD Architects team imagined The Star for Hollywood with a unique mass of three funnels stacked one inside the other, all topped with a glass dome. More than just aesthetic appeal, a thin vertical strip enveloping the building served as a track for a “funicular” cable car that would carry visitors and tourists skyward to take in views of Los Angeles. This railway would ascend to an enclosed rooftop restaurant, event space and viewing deck. It is designed to follow the building's soft, rounded silhouette, which MAD Architects says is inspired by the city's architectural heritage, which includes the curved structures scattered throughout Los Angeles. In this way, The Star could be integrated into the urban fabric, even with its sculptural design.

The Star by MAD Architects aimed to be a beacon of creativity and sustainability in Hollywood | image © MIR employee and public well-being with lush rooftop gardens With its proposal for The Star, MAD Architects imagined a project that transcended simple office space. Lush rooftop gardens, imagined as terrarium-like retreats, were planned for both office workers and the public. But the Star's design prioritized occupant well-being beyond the roof. Scenic views of Los Angeles and landscaped terraces were integrated throughout the building to create a seamless transition between indoor and outdoor workspaces. This allows for a mix of work and play, promoting a more dynamic and stimulating office environment.

the shape of the building resembled three stacked funnels with a glass dome and a funicular track | image © MIR transparency and community engagement In designing The Star, MAD Architects also considered the building's impact on the surrounding Hollywood community. The paved glass facade gradually narrowed as it reached each terrace, maximizing usable outdoor space while maintaining visual transparency for neighboring residents. Meanwhile, concave terraces create space to provide more visual transparency to neighbors. This thoughtful design ensured that The Star would not obstruct views or create a sense of isolation for those living and working nearby.

MAD Architects notes that its design echoed the curvilinear forms of historic Los Angeles architecture While MAD Architects' vision for The Star may not have come to fruition, it is an exciting exploration of workplace design in a post-pandemic world, particularly with a focus on well-being. being employees, public engagement and environmental integration. Meanwhile, the MAD Architects team is still eagerly awaiting the completion of its Lucas Sculptural Museum which is currently taking shape in South Los Angeles – see designboom's recent coverage. here!

public access was a priority, with a roof garden, restaurant and observation deck

