Kangana Ranaut: the shameless outsider in Bollywood

Opportunism is a gift if you're in politics or the movie business. On Sunday, when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) offered actress Kangana Ranaut a Lok Sabha ticket to contest from her hometown of Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, Ranaut effusively welcomed the party's decision, not far from her statement in November 2023, when she visited the Dwarkadhish temple in Gujarat, The grace of Shri Krishna is always there to charge you. (with the blessings of Lord Krishna, I will contest the elections).

Speculations his joining the BJP has been a constant buzz in the cauldron of party candidates for a few years now. Often, Ranaut wavered on her desire to join politics, oscillating between I could also be a queen in politics and I won't be able to manage two careers.

In recent times, Ranaut's star career has received fatal blows with four big-budget and lavishly edited films. Manikarnika: The Queen by Jhansi (2019), Dhaka (2022), Tejas (2023) and Chandramukhi 2 (2023) disappeared from the box office without making much difference. That didn't stop him from writing, producing and directing his next film, Emergency (tentatively due in theaters in June 2024), a biopic of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, which will be played by Ranaut herself. The actor, who turned 37 earlier this month, has the means and resources to favorably portray the ruling party.

Ranaut, if she wins, her opponents yet to be announced, will enter Parliament with the assurance of a candidate who has contributed to the party's narrative. A good example of this is his recent praise of the Prime Minister for the consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and the hyperbolic assertion that India was capable of doing it after 600 years of struggle.

It would not be wrong to assume that his explicit support for the ruling party has reached its logical end. Over seven decades of Indian electoral democracy, flattery has led all manner of citizens, including crime lords and gangsters, to assume public and political roles within parties. But in choosing her, the party also found a dissident voice in an industry that often closes its doors to outsiders, certainly critics, who are reminiscent of itself.

Ranaut had immense boldness in the innocuous Bollywood to speak out against nepotism and discrimination against foreigners. She sparked the debate when she said during an interview with Koffee with Karan that if she had to choose for her biopic, she would make Johar the biggie of Bollywood as he was very pretentious and the standard bearer of nepotism. This statement led to a tornado of trolls, with Bollywood insiders defending their own and dismissing her as too opinionated for her own good, and outsiders spotting the creation of a possible messiah for the Mumbai film industry, effectively controlled by some families from Juhu and Bandra. Since then, Ranaut has decided to polish her image as an agitator, feminist activist and political aspirant over the years, carefully constructing a pro-BJP and Bollywood fringe credo.

His journey was also one of the great choices. Her competitors, she said quite early in her career, were the Khans (Shahrukh, Salman and other big male Bollywood stars). In the late 2000s, the actor took on the role of an insecure and unstable woman with a stilted accent, moll to gangsters and second fiddle to models in films like Bandit (2006), These moments(2006) and Fashion (2008). It was as if the Mumbai film industry needed an antidote to the hyper-feminine glamor dolls that reigned supreme at the time and could be different. They found him in Ranaut.

Undoubtedly, the BJP now has a counterattack against the likes of Mahua Mitra.

The beginning and the future

After a brief stint in theater in New Delhi, Ranaut arrived in Mumbai in the late 1990s, hoping to make it as an actor. The outsiders struggle before a breakthrough role, which usually lasts years for anyone with no connection to or familiarity with the Hindi cinema aristocracy, ends when Ranaut gets her role principal in Anurag Basus. Bandit. This girlfriend of a Mumbai gangster was roaming the streets drunk and waiting to be found. Opposite Emraan Hashmi, she was to star in Vishesh Films, the lucrative factory of sex-crime horror films directed by Mahesh, Mukesh and Vikram Bhatta, a sinister alternative to the big-budget gloss of Hindi cinema, and the roles she played. with a clumsy taste.

Ranaut's turnaround role was in Milan Luthrias Once upon a time in Mumbaai (2010). It was also a role steeped in seedy glamour, with her character Rehana, a starlet in love with a gangster played by Ajay Devgn. Ranaut found the opportunity to project something of her own in the role of a simple girl lost in the trappings of apocryphal power. Her other notable role was Queen (2013), a young woman abandoned at the altar and decided to leave alone for her honeymoon. It was a film that offered women a tale of self-discovery and freedom at a time when the country was already rocked by protests following the rape and murder of a 23-year-old physiotherapist nicknamed Nirbhaya by the media.

The last three years of Ranaut's public life can be seen as different phases of a self-help project. Once spotted at fashion shows in Milan and Paris; carefully pleated saris are now her must-haves. She's known for going out of her way to fit in, to belong: her sartorial makeover was intentional. A speech therapist she used to treat her Himachali accent did a good job: Ranaut's diction and accent are now free and even somewhat faux-Italian.

Over the years, Ranaut's character has been built around a kind of scripted, sophisticated humor, landing mostly as unabashed invectives from an arrogant Bollywood outsider.

Politics is another beast. Winning over the common man is a trickier game and perhaps much less enjoyable.

Sanjukta Sharma is a writer and critic based in Mumbai. The opinions expressed are personal.