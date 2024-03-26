Hollywood's lukewarm return to work is a symptom of bigger problems

If you're walking the streets of Los Angeles and have noticed a dearth of white trailers and yellow and black signs telling you there's a movie set nearby, it's not your imagination.

Los Angeles' film and television production economy got off to a slow start this year, and it's been a painful reality for the writers, artists and low-level workers who make the industry tick.

After the end of the writers' and actors' strikes, which paralyzed activity for about six months last year, one might have expected Hollywood to return to work in full force to satisfy the demand for series and of films, taking into account the damage caused by the work stoppages. to studios and networks, film listings and programming schedules.

That hasn't happened, at least not in Southern California, as anyone who's paid attention to Wide Shots' weekly on-location shooting data updates, courtesy of FilmLA, would see.

Through the first 10 weeks of 2024, the nonprofit recorded 2,922 permitted filming days in the Los Angeles area, a 12% decrease from the same period last year.

The bulk of the slowdown, reported in detail last week by the Times Christi Carras and Marisa Gerber , was due to the slowdown in television activity, already underway before the strikes. TV shooting days were down 13% to 1,877 in the first 10 weeks of 2024. Movie shooting days are actually pretty flat compared to last year (444 days, down from 438), while days filming commercials decreased significantly, dropping 17% to 601.

There are various explanations for this slowness.

The first is that networks and streaming services have been plunged into a period of serious austerity following the gangbusters Peak TV year of 2022, in which a 599 scripted shows broadcast. It turns out that this level of production wasn't sustainable and studios have been much more risk-averse of late, canceling projects and dragging their feet during the greenlight process. Businesses have been hobbled by anxiety as they try to adapt to the streaming economy.

In creative fields, fear is the ultimate job killer.

Studio bosses will also argue that the costs of doing business in California make it particularly difficult to justify launching big projects. Additionally, they blame competition from other filming destinations, such as Georgia, New Mexico, New York, Louisiana and the United Kingdom. Industry experts say California's tax credit program, which provides about $330 million a year to businesses, is helpful but not enough to completely prevent the exodus.

There is also, many believe, some hesitation due to the looming threat of a possible walkout by the International Alliance of Theater Stage Employees, although such an outcome is considered unlikely. The Teamsters and IATSE, which represents team members, began contract negotiations with the studios earlier this month. Both sides hope to avoid the kind of standoffs that have driven thousands of members of the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists to march on picket lines.

The tepid return is another blow to the economy of Los Angeles, where countless ancillary businesses, florists, marketing agencies and dry cleaners, are supported by entertainment. This situation is particularly difficult because it occurred so soon after the COVID-19 pandemic pause and amid rising costs of living in the region. It’s no wonder people are considering cutting out-of-state jobs.

The number of cast and crew members listed on permits in Los Angeles for January was down about 30% compared to 2023, according to FilmLA. This is an even bigger drop than the 26% drop in filming days recorded during the same period, indicating that most productions launched were smaller and less likely to come from the big guys. studios.

These challenges don't even include potential displacement due to artificial intelligence, which has become a central issue during the hot summer of 2023.

Like my colleagues Samantha Masunaga and Don Lee recently reported Silicon Valley has already experienced several rounds of layoffs as it moves toward an AI-driven future (for a glimpse of what might lie ahead across a plethora of industries, I suggest watching this speech by Jensen Huang, the CEO of Nvidia). Studio executives, producers and agencies met with OpenAI, eager to better understand the company's stunning text-to-video conversion model, known as Sora.

OpenAI, for its part, wants filmmakers to see the potential applications of rapidly developing technologies to their work. Producers including Tyler Perry saw Sora's abilities and said the innovations could lead to significant job losses.

At least in tech companies, the new automation revolution could create new careers and opportunities, not just replace certain roles. For many Hollywood artists and craftspeople, this is just the latest disruption.

Newsletter You are reading the Wide Shot Ryan Faughnder provides the latest news, analysis and insights on everything from the streaming wars to production and what it all means for the future. Enter email address Sign me up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Stuff we wrote

The fall of MedMen shows the difficulties of the legal cannabis trade. Once hailed as the Apple Store of cannabis, MedMen has closed many of its locations. What does this say about buying weed in California?

What the DOJ's antitrust lawsuit against Apple means for everyone who owns an iPhone. Consumers could see lower prices on subscriptions and app purchases if the Justice Department succeeds in its lawsuit against Apple, consumer advocates said.

They made Game of Thrones a hit TV series. Why they went full sci-fi for Netflix. The streaming service is betting that the epic tale 3 Body Problem, based on Chinese science fiction novels that chronicle an impending alien invasion, could be the next Game of Thrones.

NBC News in revolt over hiring of Ronna McDaniel. Will the company change course? Former Meet the Press moderator Chuck Todd criticized the network for the decision to make the former Republican National Committee chairman a paid contributor to NBC News.

The folder :

Numbers of the week

Shares of Paramount Global jumped after reports that Apollo Global Management offered $11 billion for the struggling media giant's film and television studios, including its prized Melrose Avenue land.

Shares then fell after other reports indicated that Shari Redstone, who controls the fate of Paramount, was not enthusiastic about the private equity giant's offer.

It's an understandable reaction. By selling only the Los Angeles studios and real estate, Redstone would remain a major broadcaster and a declining collection of cable channels, including MTV and Comedy Central.

It's not that Apollo isn't a serious player. The New York asset manager is already established in Hollywood after acquiring a $760 million minority stake in Dune producer Legendary. Analysts have long seen private equity firms as likely buyers for cable channels, rather than studios, because they are still wasting money despite cord-cutting and declining ratings.

Apollo may not win the prize, but the leak of its offer could prompt other, potentially more attractive deals to move forward more quickly. Warner Bros. Discovery is no longer interested. Comcast is not in this game. Wall Street remains skeptical about Byron Allen's ability to have the financing necessary to complete his proposed deal, valued at around $30 billion, including debt.

The frontrunner therefore remains David Ellison's bid, backed by RedBird and KKR, to acquire Redstones National Amusements and merge his company Skydance with Paramount.

The best of the web

Global music revenues increased by 10% highest levels since 1999, without taking into account inflation. (Billboard)

Create streaming subscribers stay after big NFL games? Mostly yes. (Antenna)

The Village Voice gets the rambunctious, rebellious oral history it deserves. (LAT)

Nelson Peltz could benefit from the support of the consulting firm ISS. But what about Marvel fans after some of these quotes about Disney going to wake up too much? (FT)

Finally …

THE Los Angeles Times Book Festival arrives next month. I will host a panel in which authors discuss their journeys bringing their books to the screen. If you are there, do not hesitate to come see us.