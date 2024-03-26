Entertainment
Jon Stewart explains why Trump's brazen fraud is not a victimless crime
Like millions of Americans, Jon Stewart spent the last week waiting with breathless anticipation to see if Donald Trump would be able to talk his way out of discharging the $454 million he owes him in a judgment civil for fraud against him. And there you have it, not only did the former president seem to have succeeded in his bet on Monday, but he even had more time to pay less than half of the amount initially requested.
Trump says he will be able to find a way to pay off the debt without Trump Tower or any other property being seized, meaning Stewart had to cancel the celebration he had planned for tonight. Instead, he found time to challenge the various pro-MAGA networks and supporters who have supported the narrative that Trump's shenanigans are a victimless crime.
Fox News host Sean Hannity and Shark tank Investor Kevin O'Leary is just two of the people turning Trump's lawsuit into a scare tactic, with OLeary noting that Trump's legal mishaps have been of particular concern within the investment community because they were all wondering : Who's Next ?
The daily show The host was admittedly surprised to hear this comment coming from the OLearya guy who is such an asshole that even the other people on Shark tank he thinks he's an asshole, he said. And that's because of OLeary's angry reaction to overpriced products on the market. Shark tank that Stewart is confused by OLeary's reaction to Trump's legal troubles.
How is he not so crazy about overvaluations in the real world?! Stewart demanded to know. Because they are not victimless crimes. To further explain his point of view, Stewart pointed out that money is not infinite. A loan given to the liar does not go to someone who gives a more honest assessment. The system therefore becomes an incentive for corruption.
But OLeary has claimed in the past that things like falsifying business records, publishing false financial statements and insurance fraud are being committed by every real estate developer everywhere on Earth and in every city, in support of former president. And it all seemed familiar to Stewart, who finally asked: Do you know The purgearen't you?
