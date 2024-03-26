Bollywood Roundup: Mrunal Thakur, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar and more…

– Advertisement –

Mrunal Thakur believes in not skipping meals and sticking to small portions

Mumbai– Actress Mrunal Thakur follows the 'grandma's diet', which she describes as eating what the family has always eaten, with a balance between understanding portions and nutrition.

While speaking to IANS, Mrunal shared what his normal life is like and details about his diet.

Mrunal said, “I am a very family-oriented person. They are still my number one. Spending quality time at home and having home cooked meals is my favorite part.

The actress added: Of course, being an actor is not possible, but when I'm out, I eat a balanced meal, I don't skip anything, I balance it and respect the proportions.

Mrunal said that’s what he was taught.

The actress added: I have a brilliant trainer, who pushes me to do my best and always allows me to reward myself with foods that I really enjoy eating.

My diet is generally what we call a grandmother's diet, it's basically eating what your family has always eaten, with a balance of understanding portions and nutrition, Mrunal said.

On the work front, Mrunal will next be seen sharing screen space with Vijay Deverakonda in Family Star, directed by Parasuram.

Kareena, aka Jasmine, Shares Photos of BTS Ahead of 'Crew' Release

Mumbai– Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is all set for the release of 'Crew', has shared a few behind-the-scenes photos from the film's shoot, boosting the excitement among fans to watch the film.

The trailer for “Crew” gives a glimpse of what's about to unfold in the buddy comedy as three flight attendants embark on an exciting journey in an effort to pull off a heist. The film stars Tabu and Kriti Sanon, alongside Kareena.

On Instagram, where “Bebo” has 12.1 million followers, she shared a series of photos in which Kareena, who plays Jasmine, can be seen dressed as a flight attendant.

There's a glimpse of her hair session and some random selfies from the set of the movie.

The post is captioned: “Crew-fies #3daystogo.”

One fan commented on the post and said: “Can't wait to board.” Another said: “I can’t take my eyes off.”

The film also features special appearances from Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma.

Backed by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network, Crew is directed by Rajesh A Krishnan. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on March 29.

Akshay talks about his career journey and says he likes to 'jump between genres'

Mumbai– Akshay Kumar, who will be seen in an action avatar in the upcoming film 'Bad Miyan Chote Miyan', revealed that he loves switching between genres as he himself gets bored while doing the same thing.

At the trailer launch of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' in Mumbai on Tuesday, Akshay said, “I don't like to stick to just one genre. I like to move from one genre to another, whether it's successful or not, I've always done that since the beginning of my career and nothing has stopped me. I will continue to do that, something social, something comedy, something action, I will continue to do different genres.

Akshay, who was last seen in 'Mission Raniganj', shared, “Today, if people say that comedy and action films are in trend, that doesn't mean I should be satisfied with that. I bore myself doing one thing.

“That's the reason why I have always tried to do something new every time, be it 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha', 'Airlift' or 'Rustom'. ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ is a film in which we have worked a lot and I hope this film brings good luck to all of us,” he added.

Presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ films, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar.

The film features Prithviraj Sukumaran in an intriguing and villainous role, alongside Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F.

The film is scheduled to hit theaters on April 10.

Rashmika Mandanna Shares News About Her Pet Dog 'Aura': 'She's Relaxing in Mysore'

Mumbai– Rashmika Mandanna on Tuesday shared a cute update about her pet dog Aura, saying that she is happily relaxing in Mysore with her parents.

The diva, who was recently seen in Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Animal', posted on Instagram Stories and shared an adorable picture of her four-legged friend Aura, sitting on a sofa and posing for the cameras.

The post is captioned, “For all those wondering where Aura has gone… Aura is chilling in Mysore with mom dad and Shimmu… This is why I can't give Aura an update… And look at her. she is really happy and scary.

On the professional front, Rashmika is gearing up for the action drama 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'. The film stars Allu Arjun in the lead role. Directed by Sukumar, the film also stars Fahadh Faasil.

She also has “Rainbow”, “The Girlfriend”, “Chaava” in the works.

Hina Khan Drops 'Simple' Photos in Traditional Outfit: 'Never Go Wrong'

Mumbai– Actress Hina Khan shared a glimpse of her 'simple and elegant' traditional look, serving ethnic fashion goals to her huge fandom.

The famous 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' actress, who has 19.1 million followers on Instagram, shared a series of photos wearing an ethnic outfit.

Hina is wearing a beige colored kurta, matching the palazzos with golden embroidery on it. She paired the suit with a heavily embroidered dupatta in magenta pink color.

For makeup, she opted for matte pink lips, black eyeliner, mascara, thick eyebrows and blushed cheeks. She kept her straight hair open. For accessories, she wore gold and pink jhumkas and a ring.

The post is captioned as: “Fit check..Simple and stylish…Traditional clothing never goes wrong…”

She gave the tune of the song 'Aap Ki Ankhon Mein Kuch', by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar.

A fan commented on the post and said, “I miss you Akshara,” referring to her character in the show “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.”

Another fan said: “I look beautiful.”

Meanwhile, Hina will next be seen in the English and Hindi bilingual film Country of Blind. She recently featured in a romantic music video titled 'Halki Halki Si', alongside Munawar Faruqui.

Priyanka Chopra says her Holi was 'lit', shares celebration photos

Mumbai– Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who was last seen in the global streaming series 'Citadel', shared photos from her Holi celebrations in India.

On Tuesday, the actress took to her Instagram and shared photos and videos from her celebrations.

The photos feature her husband, singer-songwriter Nick Jonas, their daughter, Malti Marie, and Priyanka's mother.

Priyanka wrote in the caption, “Holi was on. Thank you @tam2cul @sudeepdutt for creating such a warm atmosphere for our family! So funny.

The actress geotagged Noida as the location for her Holi celebrations.

The first photo shows Priyanka holding her daughter in her arms, while standing next to Nick looking at him lovingly.

Other photos and videos show the celebrity couples drenched in colors while enjoying dhol and nagada and posing for a group photo.

Earlier, the actress announced her upcoming documentary at a Prime Video event in Mumbai.

The documentary, produced by Priyanka, is titled “Women of My Billion” and showcases the struggles, dreams, rights and fight against all forms of violence that unite women in India.

The film follows Srishti's journey of 3,800 km over 240 days, from Kanyakumari in southern India to Kashmir in the north.

It was told through the lens of the UN SDG Changemaker Prize winner and activist, and gives a unique perspective on the group that deserves to be respected, empowered and protected.

Speaking to the media, Priyanka said, “The documentary raises an important question about violence against women which is not just an Indian problem but a global problem. »

Ranbir Kapoor practices archery and poses with his coach for upcoming film 'Ramayana'

Mumbai– Ranbir Kapoor, who is basking in the success of his hit film Animal, is currently undergoing archery training.

Photos of his meeting with an archery coach have surfaced on social media, and they immediately reference his film Ramayana.

According to media reports, the film has been in pre-production for a long time and has faced delays given the scale of its production and casting.

While Ranbir will play the role of Lord Ram in the film, actress Sai Pallavi will be seen as Sita.

The photos were shared on X (formerly called Twitter), by a fan who claimed that the photos were from Ranbir's preparation for the Ramayana.

In the photos, Ranbir can be seen posing with the archery trainer, some arrows kept on the table are also seen in one of the photos.

Ranbir, who is known to prepare thoroughly for his role, gets into the groove of Lord Ram's character.

In another photo that surfaced online, Ranbir was seen doing a handstand in the gym. The image was posted by her trainer Nam. (IANS)