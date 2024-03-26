Jessica Pratt on Old Hollywood and her new album

Photo-illustration: by The Cut; Photo: Samuel_Hess

Listen Jessica PrattOslo's spectral folk music is disoriented by time. His songs have always been like a backdoor portal to a lost decade or a vestige of childhood consciousness; you could fall asleep streaming them on Spotify and wake up believing they came from a phonograph covered in the dust of great ancestors. You may have heard his old world song on Troy SivanHis latest album, a sample of his 2015 ditty Back, Baby nestled within his heartbreaking ballad Cant Go Back, Baby like the memory of a memory, a distant point of no return.

On his haunting next album, Here on the ground, the eras become clouded again and converge. Pratt started writing it immediately after his last record, 2019's. Silent signs, letting strands of ideas coalesce over a long period in which she watched classic films, studied California's seedy history, and dwelled on the dark side of paradise. Over gentle bossa nova grooves and dappled orchestral keys, she evokes bittersweet vignettes of faded honor, unrealized potential and, of course, the haunting logic of time. The spirit of Los Angeles icons and anti-heroes, living and dead, diffuses an enchanted atmosphere of sun and smoke into the records.





Some of the songs on Here on the ground aspire to that epic glory that defines an era. You sing, for example, I want to be the sunlight of the century or The chances of a lifetime could hide their tricks in my bag / It was the greatest I see now. What were you thinking while writing?

Sometimes people approach songwriting from a very conceptual point of view. I am quite the opposite, that is, I feel blindly in the dark. It's like a riddle that I'm trying to solve all the time I'm writing, or I wake up from a dream and I know something important happened, but it's like I simply escaped your understanding.

As is the case with many people who write fiction, songs or screenplays, it's always a little bit about you and a little bit about a character. There's an almost manic quality to the first quarter of the record, where someone is entitled, embittered and megalomaniac. It was this weird ego moment that was happening, and it freaked me out. I joked that the theme was the lamentation of the wicked.

What was that ego moment? Did you feel really self-centered and that made you nervous?

Not from me, unconsciously. You read books, you watch movies. Sometimes the characters simply bring out what's on your mind, for example by watching There is no country for old people. I'm trying to find the vessel for the emotional root. Perhaps there is a kind of unbridled frustration linked to something else that is expressed through these characters.

What other media did you consume at the time?

I read a lot of books about the history of Los Angeles. I've read a few about the Manson family, like Skeleton Heroes and then Chaos, which is like a refutation of Skeleton Heroes. It's incredible. It all started when this guy Tom O'Neill was assigned an article about the 30th anniversary of the Manson murders for a magazine and then totally got carried away. The level of research is pretty crazy.

I've always been very interested in Kenneth Anger and how all these figures intersected at that time. California is very unique and seems younger than the rest of the country. Oh, another book I forgot to mention is City of Quartz by Mike Davis. And Set the night on fire. It's about riots and political uprisings in Southern California.

What intrigues you about the history and mythology of Los Angeles?

It's this conflict between light and dark, there's Hollywood glamour, sunshine and citrus contrasting with a lot of dark history, and I always feel the presence of both of those things. This was also true when I lived in San Francisco. It always feels like there is this invisible psychic energy. It all comes down to things I can't name or identify.

Now that you have solved the riddle of your own work, what do you see? Is there anything that surprises you?

Yes and no. There’s a creepy quality to the record. And by creeping, I mean creepy in general, but also if you imagine shadows crawling along the wall, as the sun moves across the sky. In fact, I was talking to a friend the other day and he said to me: your music always feels like there's something sinister in the room with you, but it doesn't necessarily fully materialize.. This sums up a lot of what the record is about: fear and other negative emotions in this strange, abstract way.

What music were you listening to while recording?

There are lasting things that I come back to, like Burt Bacharach. I was also listening to the mid to late Beach Boys, especially Friends. There are some songs where jazz chords overlap with bossa nova. As for the percussion, it came largely from the classical Animal sounds studio sounds where you're trying to harness that atmospheric field and hear the room.

What does this mean to you?

I feel like an It girl should feel like someone wise beyond her years. Which conveys intelligence, glamor and maybe, on occasion, a little world-weariness, sort of in this implicit way. It is often seen, not always heard, it is often a visual thing. Somehow, I've been fascinated by various It girls over the years in that they often evoke both tragic romance and resilience.

Which It girls fascinate you?

I think first of some classics, like Edie Sedgwick and Candy Darling. I remember wanting to emulate the softness and glamor of her makeup and presence. And she was also very funny and shy, and then being mythologized in the Velvet Underground song just adds to that. Holly Woodlawn too, in the opening lines of Walk on the Wild Side. I had a DVD of Garbage can, and I watched it all the time on my family's computer when I was 15 or 16. And she was so funny. I loved the big hair and 1930s pencil eyebrows.

And Nico. I heard The marble index probably at the same age. This completely blew my mind.

Who do you think are the It girls of today?

Natalie Wynn, ContraPoints video essayist. A hilarious and somewhat troubled genius who has a very significant cultural impact. I look forward to each video like it's Christmas morning. Most recent on Dusk is truly incredible.

How did you come up with your signature eyeliner look?

I would have liked to know the true origin. I think it started out as a typical eyeliner application and then got out of control. Of course, I'm certainly not the only one. There was a group formed in the late '60s by Frank Zappa who called GTOs these weird girls who were groupies, and a lot of their look resembled thrift store stars from the silent movie era. In the 1930s, stars wore this makeup because it was the only thing that appeared on screen, which I find very interesting.

How would you describe your personal style? You seem to have a great collection of costumes.

It's all about the silhouette, a Bob Dylanesque silhouette, or as close to that as you can get without being like a speed freak. The suit-like structure resembles armor. When I was a teenager, I wore dress jackets all the time. They're pretty easy to find at thrift stores, and I have broad shoulders, so they seem to work for me. It's kind of been the fundamental aspect of my wardrobe for quite a long time now.

Your voice and music are often described as timeless, which is what Troye Sivan said after sampling your song. Where do you go to escape time?

There are times when you mentally escape by breathing, listening to music, you know, it happens at home. Otherwise, I live right next to Elysian Park in Los Angeles, and as cliché as it sounds, I think being in nature is probably the best way to do it.

Do you have a favorite Old Hollywood haunt?

My husband and I go to Musso & Franks often. It is the second oldest restaurant in Los Angeles and is a place where many actors and writers went. Each booth has a name, like Frank Sinatra's table or Chaplin's booth. And it's basically unchanged since those glory days. It has beautiful old dark wood and this gorgeous hand painted watercolor wallpaper. I feel like all the servers are apparitions and I love going there.

Staying in touch. Receive the Cut newsletter daily Vox Media, LLC Terms of Use and Privacy Notice By submitting your email you agree to our Terms And Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.