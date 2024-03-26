



Stefan Kapicic, the actor known for playing the mutant hero Colossus in the Deadpool films, has signed with CESD Talent Agency. He will be replaced by Los Angeles-based Pedro Tapia and New York-based agent Mallory Tucker. The move comes as Kapicic prepares for the July 26 launch of Deadpool and Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, and marks the first Deadpool film made by Marvel Studios. Kapicic first played Russian mutant Colossus in the boundary-pushing 2016 film dead Pooland expanded its role two years later with Deadpool 2. A glimpse of his work was seen in Deadpool and WolverineDisney's Super Bowl trailer, which Disney touted as the most viewed trailer of all time. He recently starred in Demeter's final journey, the Universal period and Amblin faces Dracula. He played crew member Olgaren for horror maestro André Øvredal in the film starring Corey Hawkins. He also works as an actor on Call of Duty video game franchise and played a role in You better call Saul as one of the men who built the meth superlab known Break the bad Fans. Kapicic continues to be repped by his manager Matt Kniaz at Crimson Media and by BMZ Law.

