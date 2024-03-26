Halle Berry on the herpes scare that was actually perimenopause

Social impact agency Propper Daley hosted its fourth A Day of Unreasonable Conversation summit on Monday, with a high-profile group of speakers including Kerry Washington, Halle Berry, Jane Fonda, Paris Hilton, recent Oscar winner Cord Jefferson and First Lady Jill Biden. .

The invitation-only event, produced in collaboration with cultural change agency Invisible Hand, featuring The Hollywood Reporter as a media partner – took place at the Getty Center with a full day of programming designed to connect television writers, producers and executives with the agents of cultural change. The day's conversations covered topics such as politics, race, education, climate change, health and work, with the intention of providing insights that will influence future on-screen storylines and will help maintain narrative authenticity.

At the start of the day, Berry joined the First Lady for a conversation about women's health, menopause and how older women's stories are often told; The discussion came after President Biden signed an executive order last week aimed at boosting research into women's health.

Berry, who has become a vocal advocate for menopause awareness in recent years, told the room her goal was to “change the way women and men feel about women during their 40s and how they feel about it – which used to be a dirty word –. menopause, perimenopause, and we in this room need to change that… this cannot just be a story of pessimism. It’s a glorious time of life.

The star then surprised Biden by launching into the story of how she found out she was in perimenopause, teasing: “First of all, my ego told me I was going to avoid it – I am very safe, I am healthy, I have successfully stopped insulin and managed my diabetes since I was 20 years old. But at 54, she “finally [met] the man of my dreams” in her partner Van Hunt, explaining all the sex they had as the First Lady jokingly chimed in: “I didn’t know she was going to tell that story.” I'm not talking about mine!

Berry remembers feeling extreme pain after sex and going to the doctor, who told her she had the worst case of herpes he had ever seen. She and Hunt were both tested and neither ended up having herpes, and “I realized after the fact it was a perimenopausal symptom” due to the dryness. She continued: “My doctor had no knowledge and didn't prepare me, that's when I knew, 'Oh my God, I have to use my platform, I have to use all this who I am and I need to start making a change and a difference for other women.

The two ended with a call to creators and leaders in the crowd to “help us change the way the culture views women at this point in our lives,” Berry said, adding, “And we're not exactly at the end. We sit here, two women who are clearly on life's journey, we're not done. We're just starting our next act.

Washington, whose production company Simpson Street co-chaired the event alongside Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios, was also among the first speakers, highlighting the current climate of polarization and the difficulty of speaking to those with points of different view.

“We all need to speak outside of our comfort zones more than ever because we face enormous obstacles, from the climate crisis, to the need for affordable care, to the wars in Israel, to Gaza and Ukraine, epidemic of loneliness, broken ideas about what reality and truth are; it’s a lot,” Washington said. “Now, some people might say, 'So you think the answer to this question lies in better TV shows?' »And I say yes! I do! I think at least that's part of it, because we can't knock on every door in America, but we have the ability to broadcast and broadcast directly into people's living rooms. Around the world, television allows us to meet people outside our bubbles; For many people, television is the only way to meet people who are different from them.

Washington also participated in a conversation about education with Rebecka Peterson, 2023 National Teacher of the Year.

Later in the day, Paris Hilton joined US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy for a conversation about suffering alone, after revealing in a documentary the alleged sexual abuse she suffered at a boarding school as a teenager. It's Paris. She has since become an advocate for the “hundreds of thousands of children sent into the troubled teen industry each year” who are abused, and helped change laws in eight states.

“After what I had experienced as a teenager, it was so traumatic that when I came out of there, I just said, 'I don't ever want to think about that again,' and I created this kind of perfect life character for a Barbie doll.” Hilton explained about how she dealt with the abuse. “It was something that I didn't even realize until I was an adult now, that it was a traumatic response to what I had experienced, and just suffering so much and having such trauma from what I had experienced, I created this character. where I just didn't have to think about it. And then I ended up getting on the show The simple lifeand then I actually got to play this character, and the whole world saw it… people just thought that was really who I was in real life.

W. Kamau Bell also moderated a panel on race and diversity with Jefferson, Gloria Calderón Kellett, Jonathan Metzl and Michele Norris, while Bell joked, “We have 30 minutes to end racism.” The group discussed the feeling of exhaustion people feel when talking about diversity, which Kellett said she encounters with comedy, as she learned from mentor Norman Lear.

Jefferson, who just two weeks ago won an Oscar for his writing American fiction, muses: “I don’t know if people are as tired of the conversation as they are of the tenor of the conversation, right? The tenor of the conversation for so long has been nothing but rage, shouting, and an inability to even listen to the other side. And I think that's how I feel: I don't feel tired of talking about race, I feel tired of yelling about race and everyone is so angry about it.

“It makes no sense to me to admit that racism seeps into people just by osmosis, just because they grew up in this country, and then they hate everyone who is themselves. racist or prejudiced. If you recognize that this kind of problem is a fundamental problem in this country, then it's really hard to dismiss people who have accepted these things as doctrine,” he continued. “I'm just ready for the tenor to be different and kind of give people grace and have them give me grace and meet in the middle. I think this is the only way to start solving these problems.

The event, hosted by Phoebe Robinson, also featured Fonda speaking about the climate crisis, Kesha explaining how she channels her emotions into songwriting, Charli D'Amelio discussing mental health, and board member Adam Conover of directors of the WGA, leading a conversation about unions.