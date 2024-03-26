Entertainment
Willie Nelson's Fourth of July Picnic Lands in the Philadelphia Area for the First Time
SPICEWOOD, Texas (AP) Willie Nelson The 4th of July picnic takes place just a stone's throw from Texas to the Philadelphia area.
The country luminary's mostly annual mega-concert, held in his native Texas for most of its 50-year history, will take place in the Northeast for the first time in July, with a bill that includes Bob Dylan and the duo of Robert Plant and Alison Krauss at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey.
The outdoor amphitheater is just across the Delaware River from Philadelphia.
The range also includes Mavis Staples, Maren Morris And Célisse. Tickets go on sale Friday.
The giant Patriot Party that Nelson first launched in 1973 has made occasional forays outside the Lone Star State, into Tulsa, Oklahoma; Kansas City; Atlanta and, most recently, in South Bend, Indiana in 2009. With the exception of virtual concerts in 2020 and 2021, it has been held in Austin for the past decade.
At 90 years old, Nelson hasn't slowed down from the constant touring, recording and performing that he has pursued for over six decades. Last April, he was celebrated for his birthday with two nights of tribute concerts at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, and in November he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
