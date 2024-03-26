Savor SoFlo 2024 at Hollywood Beach: Tickets, Transportation





The annual weekend food and wine festival called Savor SoFlo will return to the sands of Hollywood Beach on Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7, under huge twin tents pitched behind the Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort. Now in its fourth year, the event will span more than 25,000 square feet of waterfront, complete with a DJ soundtrack and an extensive menu from chefs, restaurants, wineries, breweries and spirits producers. Interactive cooking demonstrations will feature talented local and national chefs. Both days, Tampa-based chefs Rosana Rivera and Ricardo Castro (Chef and baker), who appeared on the Food Network show Beat Bobby Flay. Rivera beat Flay with his signature beef empanadas, which appear in his cookbook, Beat Bobby Flay: Conquer the Kitchen with Over 100 Battle-Tested Recipes. On Saturday at 2 p.m. there will be a wine tasting and autograph signing with reggaeton star Natti Natasha, appearing with her new Tasha Sparkling Ros. A portion of Savor SoFlo's profits will benefit Glam-A-Thonthe breast cancer charity aligned with the Broward Health Foundation. Tammy Gail, founder and producer of Savor SoFlo, says her goal is to celebrate South Florida's vibrant hospitality community. We're back, bigger and better every year, says Gail. We are excited to welcome food enthusiasts, wine connoisseurs and craft beer lovers for an extraordinary weekend at the beach. Tickets:General admission tickets are $105 and include unlimited food and drink tastings from 1-4 p.m., a limited-edition glass of wine and a personalized tote bag. VIP tickets cost $135 and offer early entry at noon, as well as access to a private VIP tent with premium seating and spirits. Location: The entrance to Savor SoFlo's Grand Tasting Village is at 911 N. Broadwalk, Hollywood. Ticket check-in is located near the entrance at Johnson Square Plaza, 200 Johnson St. To succeed : The host venue, Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort, has a public garage at 357 Johnson St., and Savor SoFlo has a listing of other nearby garages and lots at SavorSoFlo.com/parking. The water taxi also has a stop behind the resort, making stops every two hours, from 10am to 10pm, daily. Visit WaterTaxi.com. Information: Visit SavorSoFlo.com. Editor Ben Crandell can be contacted at[email protected]. Follow onInstagram @BenCrandellAndTwitter @BenCrandell.

