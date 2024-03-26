Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors bring the Find Your People Tour to Mill & the Mine on April 4 | Entertainment

Folk rock band Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors will kick off the Find Your People Tour on April 3, with Knoxville being their second stop the following day. The tour runs through May 18, with the final stop being at the Ryman in Nashville, the band's home base.

Danielle Spiegel, PR Associate at Stunt Company Media, shared a special article about the upcoming Find Your People Tour.

Drew is offering 164 free tickets to service workers including veterans, active military, teachers, nurses, nonprofit employees, first responders, and more. for this tour, Spiegel said.

The Find Your People Tour follows the release of Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors' ninth studio album, Strangers No More, as well as the release of the singles Suffering and Way Back When. The band also released Strangers No More: The Work Tapes, which was an acoustic version of their June 2023 album.

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors also decided to record these songs on an old tape recorder from the 80s, resulting in a more stripped down version of the song. This effort was made by Holcomb in collaboration with his longtime production manager and engineer Thomas Dulin, as the duo wanted to show their audience the essence of the songs they know and love.

The journey from writing a song to making a record is always magical to me, Holcomb said. I wanted to let you hear what these Strangers No More songs sounded like when they came out of the oven. I always write just me and a guitar, or a friend and a few guitars. Here are the songs from Strangers No More as they sounded on the day they were written. As you can see, they have often evolved into something very different from what they were originally intended to be. For Find Your People, for example, what began as a quiet ballad about the gift of friendship transformed into a stomping, shouting folk anthem. This evolution is one of the beautiful things about making records.

Holcomb also noted the big change in the band's recent music.

One of our guiding principles when we recorded the 21 songs on Strangers No More was to let the song tell us how to record it, Holcomb said. This means not letting past recording habits and sonic choices dictate how we record these new songs. I wrote this song from the well of my love of rock n roll. It's a verse song telling the story of people lost in their circumstances, over which we as humans often have so little control. We all suffer, it's part of the deal, and singing it as loud as possible in the bullet of a rock song makes it seem like we're all in this together.

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors have enjoyed a string of successes over the past year, performing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to appear on Live with Kelly & Mark. Additionally, the band also performed in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, performing Find Your People on the Igniting Memories Solo Stove float. They also performed the song on CBS Saturday Morning, along with the songs All the Money in the World and Fly.

In addition to these appearances, the group has also received several nominations and accolades over the past year. They received a nomination from the Americana Music Association for International Album of the Year, as well as an increase of 5 million listeners on Spotify alone. The single Find Your People also gained traction as it was their first #1 Americana single. The song Dance with Everybody was featured in a March Madness television commercial starring Charles Barkley.

As for last year's live performances, the band was on stage at Bonnaroo, while also spending the summer supporting Darius Rucker. This was followed by a drop in supporting acts and headliners The Head and The Heart.

Holcomb then went on a solo tour of Europe in January 2024, also stopping at the Americana Music Association UK Awards for a performance. But the performances didn't stop there. Holcomb also performed for their annual Neighborly Christmas shows, then returned there with his wife Ellie Holcomb for the Feels Like Home tour in February 2024.

To purchase tickets for Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors Find Your People Tour and find additional information, visit Bands website.