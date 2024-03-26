Noah Wyle reunites with 'ER' writers for Max medical drama The Pitt

Last year's whispers about a potential EAST waking up wasn't real, but it might be the best thing.

Max has placed a straight-to-series order for 15 episodes for The Pitt, a look at frontline medical workers in Pittsburgh with Noah Wyle and EAST duo John Wells and R. Scott Gemmill.

Max describes The Pitt as “a realistic examination of the challenges facing health care workers in today's America, seen through the lens of front-line heroes working in a modern Pittsburgh hospital.”

Gemmill, which produced more than half of EASTThe 330 episodes over its 15 seasons will serve as showrunner for the series, from John Wells Productions and Warner Bros. TV. Wells and Wyle will also be credited as executive producers.

“We are grateful to Warner Bros. Television and Max for giving us this opportunity to return to the world of urban medicine,” Gemmill, Wyle and Wells said in a joint statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “The myriad challenges faced by doctors, nurses, technicians, patients and their families who work in the trenches of modern medicine have become even more pronounced in the fifteen years since we last visited their stories. We are thrilled to be able to return to this world with the support of our partners and look forward to pushing the boundaries of dramatic realism and medical precision by following the lives of these heroic men and women.

Gemmill will write the pilot in addition to serving as showrunner. The series is part of Wells' long-standing overall deal with Warner Bros. TV, where it has been based since its debut in 1986. Warners, of course, was the studio behind EAST, which found new audiences when the full series was first released for streaming in 2018 in an exclusive deal with Disney-backed Hulu. It is unclear whether Max will attempt to obtain the rights to the EAST library as part of the preparation of The Pitt.

“It's no secret that Scott, Noah and John know how to make good television. When they approached us with the idea of ​​reinvigorating the medical television genre with a fresh, realistic look at today's modern hospitals, we knew we had to embark on this path,” said Channing Dungey, CEO of Warner Bros. TV Group. “Their all-star collaboration, along with their impeccable storytelling and unwavering passion they bring to every project, is the perfect recipe for this series to become the next great medical drama.” We are grateful to our partners at Max and can’t wait for audiences to see this show.

For Max, there's something to be said for the size of the 15-episode order. Many streamers, following the breakout success of the former USA Network drama Suits on Netflix, are looking for larger episode seasons of tried-and-true genres in an effort to mimic broadcasting.

“Collaborating with the visionary talents of John Wells, R. Scott Gemmill and Noah Wyle to develop this new series has already been an exhilarating process,” said Sarah Aubrey, Head of Max Originals. “Their passion, creativity and dedication to storytelling elevate every aspect of the project, and together we are ready to deliver a compelling and authentic representation of today's medical world that will captivate audiences and leave a lasting impact.”

For Wells, whose Showtime supports Shameless became a streaming success for Netflix, The Pitt joins a slate of originals that also includes its upcoming Fox Lifeguard drama Rescue: Hi-Surf.

At Max, The Pitt joins a slate of scripted dramas that includes The Girls on the Bus, Peacemaker, The Penguin, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, Tokyo Vice and the next JJ Abrams Duster, among others.

EAST ran for 15 seasons on NBC. It is the second longest-running primetime medical drama (behind Grey's Anatomy). The series has won 23 Primetime Emmy Awards. Wyle played for his first 11 seasons.

Wells is replaced by CAA. Wyle is with Verve, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Jackoway Austen.