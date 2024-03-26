An excerpt from CNN correspondent Alisyn Camerota’s “Combat Love”

While tracking down fugitives, I was also looking for love. From the outside looking in, my love life was great. I was a serial lover, going to nice restaurants and concerts with various good-looking, fun-loving boyfriends, straight from one to the other. But when it came time to really commit, I hit a wall. Then, at 26, I fell in love with a tall, dark, handsome network news producer. From the moment we met, he and I were amazed by the feeling that something intense is happening here
which was awkward because I was sitting next to another boyfriend at the time.
For a month, I secretly flitted between the two guys until I came across a debilitating case of double vision that I didn't need a shrink to diagnose. (It was resolved the second I broke up with the first guy.) The channel producer and I agreed that we were pawns of destiny and wanted to be together. For months, we finished each other's sentences by flying off to Spain or a Caribbean island to have fun. But after six months, he became jealous and accusatory and complained that I wasn't giving enough emotion (well, that was one of his countless complaints). He was very capricious. One minute we were laughing over a plate of pasta and a Chianti, and the next minute he needed to know why a cop was calling me at night or if I was attracted to a certain editor. He demanded that I tell my platonic friends to back off and began insisting that I was emotionally dysfunctional, that I had crap for character, and that I could never accept blame for our problems. It was horribly unsettling not knowing when he would leave or whether our relationship was moving forward or falling apart. As he retreated, I transformed into a whirling dervish, trying to prove that I was worthy of his love and emotional return. We will fight and come together. A vicious and exhausting circle. My old intimacy/distance dance was endless.
The walls of the conference room AMW were covered in funny quotes written on the walls in magic marker. Usually the quote was something one of us reporters or producers said in a pitch meeting (i.e.: There's nothing like playing with the minds of violent criminals, CA 05/13/94). Sometimes the quote came from a criminal. My favorite was from a fugitive who uttered this pearl of wisdom to his cellmate just before climbing out an unlocked window and escaping from the county jail: The last freedom is the freedom to flee.
By my late twenties, much of my life had been devoted to this criminal philosophy. I have often found that getting out of a difficult situation is the best solution. I particularly liked the element of surprise, sometimes leaving so quickly that it made someone's head spin. Running away from a problem was so much easier than solving it. But with my mercurial boyfriend, I was determined to do something different. I was determined to stop running.
I was 29 years old. Within a month, one roommate got married, then another. My colleague announced her engagement and another friend told me she was pregnant.
I desperately wanted the relational happiness I saw blossoming around me, as I continued to fight against the derogatory producer. I was going to have to learn, somehow, a way to stay in a relationship, and this was my chance to prove that I could take on a Herculean challenge. (Don Quixote had nothing against me.) I also believed that his unpleasant criticisms of me were true. I was dysfunctional. I did have a problem with emotional intimacy. Maybe by staying I could prove us both wrong. Over the next year, I became more and more unhappy every day. When the endless fighting and reunions became unbearable, I suggested we take a three-week break. I was afraid of being terribly alone, but I accidentally found myself having fun with friends and dancing with cute guys at beach bars. However, once the three weeks were up, I asked him to take me back. Thank goodness he didn't.
I was at The Americas Most Wanted for five years and in Washington, DC, for more than 10 years. I wanted a new job. I wanted a romantic relationship. I wanted the freedom to escape.
Adapted from the book Combat Love: a story of departure, desire and search for a home, by Alisyn Camerota. Copyright 2024 by Alisyn Camerota. Reprinted with permission from Rare Bird Books.
