“Death of a Salesman” opens this week at Palm Beach Dramaworks





It is an impressive measure of Arthur Miller's achievement in his 1949 historical play “Death of a Salesman” that the name of its central character has entered the lexicon as a synonym for the downsides of the American dream. This Friday, Palm Beach Dramaworks brings the story of Willy Loman to its Clematis Street stage, in a production starring veteran actor Rob Donohoe as the 63-year-old salesman with 34 years of experience who finds that his Gospel of success based on popularity no longer helps him. Be loved and you'll never want it, Loman tells his sons, Biff (Michael Shenefelt) and Happy (Ty Fanning). But that's before he's fired by his manager, who, in a particularly cruel twist, is the son of the man who hired Loman in the first place. The play repeatedly shifts between the past and present, as Willy's mental state deteriorates and he contemplates suicide. His sons' futures are especially important to him, but they have embarked on a directionless life, driven in part by Willy's expansive dreams for them and their inability to realize them. The only source of unwavering support comes from his wife, Linda (played by Helena Ruoti), who utters the play's most famous lines while chastising Biff for disrespecting her father: I'm not saying he's a great man, she begins. Willy Loman never made a lot of money. His name was never published in the newspaper. He's not the nicest person who ever lived. But he's a human being and a terrible thing is happening to him. So you have to be careful. Miller's play was seen almost immediately as a major event in American theater, and it won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama as well as the Tony Award for Best Play. In an essay on the work for the New York Times, Miller wrote that I think the feeling of tragedy is evoked in us when we are in the presence of a character prepared to give his life, if necessary, to obtain a thing. his sense of personal dignity. The Dramaworks production is directed by J. Barry Lewis. Also in attendance are Nathalie Andrade, Harrison Bryan, John Campagnuolo, William Hayes, Hannah Hayley, Matthew W. Korinko, Tom Wahl and Gracie Winchester. The show opens Friday, with specially priced previews Wednesday and Thursday. Performances continue until April 14. Tickets for previews are $69 and opening night is $104. All other shows are priced at $89. Student tickets are available for $15 with a valid ID, and customers under 40 pay $40 with a photo ID. The Don and Ann Brown Theater is located at 201 Clematis St. in downtown West Palm Beach. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 561-514-4042, ext. 20.2, or visit palmbeachdramaworks.org.

