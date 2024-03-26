Take 2 Performers Studio: “Unlock Your Inner Actor” Workshop with Grant Davis in South Lake Tahoe | South Lake Tahoe





SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California. Tahoe Production House has announced an exclusive opportunity for aspiring actors and theater enthusiasts to discover their potential and hone their skills in the captivating “Unlock Your Inner Actor” workshop, led by renowned Grant Davis. This immersive workshop is scheduled for April 6, 2024 at the Tahoe Production House Studio from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Workshop overview: “Unlock Your Inner Actor” is designed to inspire and educate participants through a comprehensive program covering essential acting techniques and the development of personal creativity. Participants will have the unique opportunity to explore various aspects of acting, including audition techniques, emotional connection with characters, breath and body awareness, and the promotion of individual creativity. This workshop is an invaluable experience for anyone looking to deepen their understanding of acting or explore their creative side. Highlights include: Audition Technique: Learn how to navigate the audition process with confidence and stand out to casting directors. Emotional Connection to Character: Explore methods to develop a deep connection with your characters, bringing authenticity and depth to your performances. Breathing and Body Awareness: Discover the essential role of breathing and physicality in acting, improving your performance skills. Develop YOUR Sense of Creativity: Unlock your unique creative potential and learn to apply it to your acting endeavors. Event details: Date: April 6, 2024

Time: 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Location: Studio Tahoe Production House, South Lake Tahoe, California

Workshop fee: $80

Grant Davis brings a wealth of experience and insight to this workshop, making it a must-attend event for anyone interested in acting, from beginners to more experienced people looking to improve their skills. Registration information: As places are limited, interested participants are encouraged to reserve their place early to avoid disappointment. To register, please visit TRegistration at the ake2 Performers studio. For more information, including an event page and promotional video from Grant Davis, please visit the following links: Event page: Facebook event

Promotional video for teachers: Youtube Join us at Tahoe Production House for a workshop that promises to be both informative and transformative. “Unlock Your Inner Actor” is your chance to explore acting in a supportive and dynamic environment. Don't miss this opportunity to take your acting skills to the next level!



