How 'The Magic Man of Hollywood' Captured the Golden Age's Biggest Stars | At the Smithsonian

Angélique Aboulhosn Freelance writer

In the grip of the Great Depression, the nation turned to Hollywood to lift its spirits and escape mediocrity. The actors were impeccable, statuesque, their photos flooding magazines and newspapers. People went to the movies in the 1930s, says Anne Shumardsenior curator of photographs at the Smithsonians National Portrait Gallery, just to cheer them up, to be transported into a world, to get lost in it.

But the Hollywood publicity photos were prosaic. Inspired by commercial portraits, they were flat, photographed with a single light. And came George Hurrellwhose portraits were resplendent, dripping with glamour.

He possessed tremendous dexterity, explains Shumard, the curator behind Star Power, a new exhibit at the museum in Washington, DC. The show, comprised of more than 20 images, highlights the leading men and women of Hollywood's Golden Age, including actors. Spencer Tracy And Myrna Loy. The way he animates his models, Shumard observes, is his eternal gift: he can sculpt with light.

Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, in June 1904, Hurrell moved to Chicago as a child and studied painting at the Art Institute and the nearby Academy of Fine Arts. He eventually left school to pursue painting full-time. To make ends meet, Hurrell took up hand coloring in a photography studio and, moving from job to job, learned the art of retouching and darkroom work.

Hurrell ventured west in May 1925, landing in Laguna Beach, California, a popular art colony at the time, before settling in Los Angeles. At 24, Hurrell, five feet nine inches tall, with his expressive face crowned with dark, curly hair, quickly became one of the city's most sought-after photographers, earning him the nicknames Magic Man of 'Hollywood and Rembrandt shutters. Hurrell was light-eyed, sensitive to beauty like a composer to harmony. For him, photography was instinctive, omniscient.

One of his photos of John Harlowshot for a 1935 Vanity Fair functionality, is a great example. Known for her landmark role in the epic World War I Angels of Hell, Harlow was the Hollywood bombshell. In Hurrell's portrait, the actress reclines on a bear-shaped rug, her platinum blonde curls echoing the folds of her creamy chiffon skirt; Harlow is a goddess, her eyes fixed on something outside the frame. A white dress is always more striking, on camera and in life, Hurrell told her fellow photographer. Mark A. Vieira. Men always turn to a woman in a white dress. But it's not just the dress. Harlow wore it, playfully and delicately. She was, as Hurrell said in a 1945 interview, the most glamorous beauty we had in that generation.

The magic of Hurrell's images, Shumard notes, lies in the relationship between model and camera, something the photographer can set in motion but never completely control, like a play when the curtains rise: all can happen.

Harlow had this spontaneity about her, brimming with playfulness. Far from being shy in front of the camera, Harlow knew how to move, how to delight. I was the third party, Hurrell observed, Harlow was so natural in front of the camera. They were the conspirators.

Hollywood in the 1930s was full of Harlows, stars who exuded grace, like Greek gods who had to be admired, seen from afar with rapture. Apollos and Venus are everywhere, photographer Cecile Beaton said in 1930. It's as if the entire race of gods had come to California.

It's easy to get lost in Hurrell's 1936 portrait of Clark Gable and Joan Crawford, Hollywood royalty who often starred together in MGM films. In the decadent photograph, Crawford throws her head back, her skin glowing against Gables' black suit, the dark sequins of her gossamer dress catching the light. Each of them has its own position, Shumard says of the photo. One does not dominate the other. Gable, according to Hurrell, was an actor, with a larger-than-life personality. And Crawford was the classic Hurrell beauty, notable for the lovely contouring of her face.

At their first meeting, Crawford reportedly found Hurrell's instructions overbearing. You can't talk to her like that, warned Hurrell, the actress' publicity assistant. She knows how to pose. Two days later, Hurrell was eating lunch when a woman ran up to him and kissed his hand. “Please forgive me, Mr. Hurrell,” said a remorseful Crawford. I just saw the evidence. They are really very, very adorable.

Hurrell shot Crawford countless times, in one case making 500 plates in one evening. She described him as an octopus, roaming the studio to get the perfect shot. Hurrell, in turn, was seduced by her: if I were a sculptor, I would be content to do Joan Crawford all the time.

The masterful Hurrell knew what he wanted from his photos, something haunting, a dream frozen in time. He was uninhibited, extroverted, full of energy and never held back at the ceremony.

Hurrell took his job seriously, however, overseeing every detail of the shoot. He preferred curvy women, as he claimed in a 1945 interview, with thick, luscious hair, free and flowing, and outlined lips. Each photo had to be impeccable, enviable.

Perhaps it was too contrived, like a Cinderella story, Hurrell conceded years later, but it was a great life.

This grandeur shines through in Hurrell's photos of the tap-dancing showman. Bill Bojangles Robinsonelegantly posed on a backlit staircase, and the slender actor Johnny Weissmullershot on the set of the 1936 film Tarzan's Escapes. As Shumard says: “Each image has its own presence.

Indeed, Hurrell's portrait of Marlene Dietrich emits a distinct, sparkling note. The slinky actress with the smoky voice, known for her starring roles in Morocco And The Blue Angel, is dressed in a dress with transparent folds that spills over her pointed leg. Wearing a shiny white helmet made of fringed feathers, Dietrich looks radiant. The light catches her translucent sleeve and the wall in the middle. Mindful of her every move, Dietrich insisted on bringing a full-length mirror to the shoot. She was a perfectionist through and through.

Hurrell first saw Dietrich on a Paramount set. She was perched on a staircase, a queen towering over the cast and crew. At a glance, Hurrell said, she knew what each of those 65 men was doing, as biographer Whitney Stine put it. wrote in 1976. For Dietrich, nothing can be left to chance.

But Hurrell was looking for something more spontaneous. For him, glamor was effortless, unrestrained, he once told a journalist. In his shoots, Hurrell played music, often jazz, and danced, doing everything he could to surprise his model, to look into their eyes for a second, without realizing it.

In front of Hurrell's photos, time stands still. They're not just beautiful. They are tender, captivating. Her airy, velvety portraits cast a whimsical glow. Hurrell set a standard for what a star could look like, Shumard says. The models in his photos were not ordinary people. They were visions, like an iridescent starling perched on a branch, not a second too long. They existed in another world, pristine and vaporous, shrouded in mystery.

Among the most elusive photos in the series is Hurrell's portrait of the Swedish-born actress. Greta Garbo. This girl has everything, Variety said of the star Ninotchka And big hotel, with his appearance, acting ability and personality. Hurrell's photo is sumptuous, with Garbo adorned in sparkling rosettes of diamonds, her hair falling in perfect curls, lush gray-black fur encircling her plunging neckline. But the picture is full of eyes. Framed under high, arched eyebrows, his gaze is mischievous, almost sinister. She sees something the viewer cannot see and is tickled by the thought. Hurrell's images have this brilliant ambiguity. Nothing is simplistic. The stars he photographed may be impeccable, but they are not without depth. In their distant gazes and pensive wonder, they are fragile, breakable.

Hurrell learned from photographing Hollywood's most famous films that everyone is vulnerable if caught in a bad light. Even veterans in front of the cameras dreaded the portrait sessions, Hurrell told Vieira. They had a surprising inferiority complex when faced with the most intimate medium of portraiture.

Garbo was particularly prickly about this. A beauty from every angle, as Hurrell attested, in her photo shoot she was stiff as a rock. Hurrell hummed and jumped up and down, to no avail. Garbo was striking, but she was a statue. She liked to look dark and dramatic, Hurrell supposed, like the world was coming to an end.

However, in Hurrell's best films, the world was just beginning. It was filled with light, sometimes set against dark shadows, but always artfully placed and full of fantasy.

At the end of her shoot, Garbo gathered her things and walked out, remarking to an assistant along the way, “There's a crazy person in there.”

Star Power: Photographs from the Golden Age of Hollywood by George Hurrell is on view through January 5, 2025 at the Smithsonians National Portrait Gallery in Washington, DC