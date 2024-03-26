UB English professor co-edits definitive edition of Emily Dickinsons' letters





BUFFALO, NY – A new edition of Emily Dickinson's correspondence, co-edited by a literary scholar at the University at Buffalo, offers a transformative portrait of the famous American poet that takes readers beyond vague notions of Dickinson's loneliness and isolation to reveal an intensely interactive and deeply involving story. member of a community very engaged with his friends, his family and the events that were taking place in his time. “The Letters of Emily Dickinson,” co-edited by Cristanne Miller, PhD, SUNY Distinguished Professor and Edward H. Butler Professor of English in the UB College of Arts and Sciences, and Domhnall Mitchell, PhD, professor of 19th-century American literature at the University Norwegian Science and Technology, is the first comprehensive collection of Dickinson's letters since Thomas H. Johnson and Theodora Ward published their edition more than 60 years ago. “Although she was reclusive in the sense that she did not visit many people and did not leave the town of Amherst, Massachusetts, after her thirties, throughout her life she contacted a large number of people by correspondence,” explains Meunier. “It’s very clear from the type of letters she writes that she doesn’t discourage relationships at all – she actually encourages them.”

Miller said Dickinson would even contact people who didn't respond immediately, asking why their response was slow. In 1869, she wrote to a friend: “A letter always seems to me like immortality because it is the spirit alone without a corporeal friend. Because of our attitude and accent, there seems to be a spectral power in thought that walks alone. » Later, in 1885, she wrote to two acquaintances: “A letter is a joy of the Earth – / It is refused to the Gods –”. The letters are gems, and their language stands out from both Dickinson's verse, Miller says. They contribute to a fuller understanding of a personality that becomes clearer through his letters than would be the case for those who read only his poems. “Many of his poems focus on what we might call the darkest emotions of human existence. In contrast, many letters focus on consolation, hope and love,” Miller explains. “Dickinson is a great poet of love, and her letters do not differ in this respect from her poetry, but she writes many letters which express how much she cares for a wide range of friends and members of his family. » For example, Dickinson wrote to her friend Sarah Tuckerman in April 1885: “A morning without you is a diminished dawn. » “What an incredible thing to write to a friend,” Miller says. Miller and Mitchell added 200 letter poems to the collection. These are poems that contain an address, a signature, or both, but no supporting prose. Some letter poems exist only as letters, while Dickinson circulated others after, or sometimes before, she kept copies for herself. This new definitive edition contains all 1,049 letters included in Johnson and Ward's collection, restoring missing text where necessary, while adding newly discovered letter-poems and letters collected for the first time in a single edition. It features 1,304 letters from Dickinson. It also includes all existing letters she received. “The Letters of Emily Dickinson” takes on a different tone than its predecessor. Johnson and Ward offered speculative annotations at the end of several letters, conclusions reached at a time when no objective biography of Dickinson covering her entire life existed. The new book omits such speculation since numerous critical commentaries on Dickinson have been published over the past 60 years. Miller and Mitchell, however, interpret the information in ways that suggest new possibilities and provide insight into Dickinson's creative process. Many loose pages, for example, were found with Dickinson's poems at the time of her death. Johnson dismisses them as snippets, but Miller says they are more likely written notes, some sort of notebook kept fragmentarily, rather than ideas recorded between the covers of a notebook. “She clung to phrases and sentences and paragraphs that she thought she could use later,” Miller says. “Some of this content is found in his letters. Some fragments have been used in poems. Although Miller has published extensively on 19th- and 20th-century poetry, she is one of the world's foremost Dickinson experts and has written extensively on the poet's life and poetry, particularly of the late 1850s. to the 1860s, the peak of his poetic production. . “It’s a truly fascinating moment in America and in Dickinson’s life,” Miller says. “But writing these letters made me just as interested in the correspondence as I was in the last years of his life. “I just didn’t realize what an amazing friend Emily Dickinson was to so many people.”

