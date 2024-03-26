Theater Supports Lead Actor Convicted of Rape — OnStage Blog

CW: The following story includes details of the rape.

A New Zealand theater company stands by its decision to cast an actor convicted of rape in 2021. The theater said a safety plan was provided to the actor, including a rule prohibiting him from being alone with anyone whether it be. The theater hopes actors will feel safe.

Wellington Repertory Theatres' production of “Murdered to Death,” which premiered Wednesday night and is expected to run for ten shows, stars Harrison Stuart as Inspector Pratt.

Formerly known as Harrison Nicol, Stuart changed his name, choosing to use his surname, following his conviction for indecent assault and sexual violation by rape in 2021.

Although the theater believes it has taken sufficient measures to protect its actors, not all parties share this sentiment. Some actors, as well as the survivor of Stuart's attack, took their concerns to local media, expressing distress over his return to the stage.

“Seeing Harrison’s face prominently displayed on posters throughout the city and in sponsored ads on social media has been deeply disturbing to many of us in the theater community,” remarked one person who chose to remain anonymous.

They believe Stuart should be blacklisted from the theater and that a security plan is not enough to ensure the protection of other actors.

In 2016, Jessica Te Wiata hosted a drink for her friends and neighbors at her Island Bay home. His best friend at the time, Nicol, was there.

At the end of the night, Te Wiata offered to let Nicol crash on his bed. They both fell asleep. But then she woke up and found her friend kissing her, touching her. He got up, put on a condom and raped her.

Te Wiata remembers slipping in and out of consciousness as this happened.

The first trial ended in a hung jury, so he continued with a second. At the end of the second trial, in 2021, Nicol was found guilty of indecent assault and sexual assault by rape. Judge Butler sentenced him to more than four years in prison and refused to grant him name suppression.

Nicol appealed the decision to remove his name, but has since abandoned his attempt to keep his name secret.

At the time of Nicols' sentencing, her lawyer, John Gwilliam, said his client denied raping Te Wiata, but admitted she thought she had been raped.

You were my friend and I trusted you. I don't believe in forgiveness and I won't forgive you, Te Wiata said when she appeared before him during his sentencing at Wellington District Court.

Now, three years later, and after a seemingly shortened prison sentence, Stuart (Nicol) is back on stage. Te Wiata said she was grateful that other stakeholders had raised concerns about Stuart returning to the community, especially as to date, [Stuart] did not accept responsibility for his actions.

As for theater, they seem to believe that talent trumps past crimes. “We stand by our casting decision based on the fact that any risk is actively managed and our belief that well-managed reintegration into community activities can ultimately play a constructive role in a situation like this,” he said. said Paul Stone, president of the theater.

Oliver Mander, who co-directs the production, said the theater was aware of Stuart's story during the audition process for Murdered to death.

“We made it clear that if it were to be cast, we would consider implementing a safety plan, and that was about the duty of care we owe to our cast, crew and people involved in the production,” Mander said.

We also made it clear that he needed to play a role in communicating this to the cast and crew.

The safety plan prohibits Stuart from being left alone with cast or crew members and from drinking alcohol before or during interactions with cast or crew members.