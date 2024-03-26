Fab Factory signs 66,000 square foot master lease in Hollywood – Commercial Observer





Factory Factory signed one of the biggest office leases in Los Angeles so far this year in Hollywood, of all places. The entertainment company signed a 66,000 square foot master lease for three-story office, post-production and event space in 1377 Serrano Avenue North in East Hollywood, which previously hosted Netflix (NFLX)s post-production headquarters. The exact terms of the lease were not disclosed. The news was first reported by Los Angeles Business Journal. SEE ALSO: Bond Civil & Utility Construction to Open Manhattan Office at 551 Fifth Avenue Fab Factory was founded in 2016 by Steve And Shaun Fabos, who are father and son. The company is divided into two divisions: Fab Factory Studioswhich offers 110,000 square feet of multimedia production space, while Fab Factory Entertainment is a television and production company, according to the company. Fab Factory's new space in East Hollywood features 11 studios and multiple sound rooms, as well as one of Los Angeles' three Crystal LED theaters on the top floor. The property is owned by the New York-based developer The Georgetown Company, according to property records. The developer bought the building for $93 million at the start of 2022 of an entity sharing an address with a real estate investment and development company United States. Fab Factory has already begun subletting space in the building, which it calls Fab Factory Southby Los Angeles Business Journal. These tenants include In the dark networka streaming network that showcases black voices and stories, and Lux Angeles Studios, which offers comprehensive production and post-production services. More sublets are expected to arrive in the near future. What we’ve learned over the past few years is that Hollywood’s creative community needs high-tech, functional, comfortable and inspiring workspaces to work in,” said Fab Factory co-CEO . Rebecca O'Hara said in a statement. “The success we have had with Fab Factory Studios in NoHo has required us to expand significantly. Hollywood has seen few other entertainment-related office leases so far this year. In February, the Korean video game company Com2uS chose to move its US headquarters from El Segundo, California to 12,000 square feet Sunset Media Center along Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood. Nick Trombola can be contacted at [email protected].

