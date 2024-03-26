Kat Graham to play Diana Ross in Michael Jackson biopic | Entertainment

Kat Graham will play Diana Ross in the Michael Jackson biopic.
The 34-year-old actress and singer is the latest star to appear in Antoine Fuqua's film about the King of Pop as the cast of “Michael” continues to form.
Kat will play the role of the Supremes' iconic singer, who was asked to introduce the Jackson 5 to the world and who has remained a constant influence on the “Beat It” hitmaker.
Larenz Tate was chosen by Berry Gordy, founder of Motown Records, who helped redefine music by giving artists such as the Jackson 5, Diana Ross and The Supremes and Stevie Wonder the platform to succeed.
Other new cast members include Jessica Sula as Michael's older sister La Toya Jackson, Liv Symone as soul legend Gladys Knight, Kevin Shinick as Dick Clark and KeiLyn Durrel Jones as Bill Bray, Jackson's security guard-turned-friend.
Meanwhile, Kendrick Sampson will play music industry titan Quincy Jones who first met Michael when the late singer was just 12 years old and later collaborated with him on the hit albums “Off The Wall “, “Thriller” and “Bad”.
The King of Pop's nephew Jaafar Jackson plays him in the film, which is scheduled for release in 2025, and Fuqua has previously stressed that the film will feature “the good, the bad and the ugly” of the career of Michael who saw him go from being a child celebrity to being a child. became the biggest pop star on the planet before facing child sex abuse allegations and tragically dying at the age of 50 in 2009.
Asked about his approach to the film, the “Training Day” director told Entertainment Weekly: “Just to tell the facts as we know them, about the artist, about the man, about the human being. You know , the good, the bad, and the ugly.”
Michael's eldest son, Prince Jackson, also works closely with the cast and crew on set on behalf of his siblings.
