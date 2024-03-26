Mitchell's Logan Culhane Lands a Golden Ticket to American Idols Hollywood Week – Mitchell Republic

Entertainment
MITCHELL By the time Logan Culhane finally got to perform in person in front of the three American Idol judges late last year, she decided she was thrilled just to have the chance to be there.
It turned out even better than she expected.
The show's judges and music superstars Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie all gave her the green light and selected her as one of the show's contestants to receive a Golden Ticket, paving the way to the next stage of the television talent competition, known as Hollywood. Week.
It's really surreal. I had high hopes from the celebrity judges, because I knew that no matter what, I would be asked to do something truly amazing. Whatever happens here, I can say I auditioned in front of Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, Culhane told Mitchell Republic. And then I got the Golden Ticket, and that was like the icing on the cake. It was like, oh my God!
After an initial round of Zoom auditions last year for the show's producers, Culhane shared a room with all three judges in October, but secrecy requirements meant she could only now speak about part of what had happened in those few minutes.
Culhane was able to select her own song for this audition, and she chose the same song she had performed for the producers via Zoom. That song was Creep, a 1992 single by English band Radiohead, known for its grunge, feedback-saturated sounds and ending with soaring vocals.
She had been practicing the song for months, using piano accompaniment to put her own spin on a song known for its bold guitar sounds.
I wanted to sing something that meant something, but even just the idea of pushing the boundaries of what was normally a song performed for an audition on Idol. When you hear the song, you know how it was originally done with the guitar, and the alternative, grunge feel of it. I wanted to play with the expectations of what people thought I could sing and what I thought I could do, Culhane said. I had so much confidence in this performance and I love singing it. I knew that was absolutely what I wanted to sing for them, and it obviously paid off.”
The performance received high marks from the judges, who gave him a standing ovation after his performance. Bryan teased her that he wasn't in the habit of criticizing singers who are better than him, and Perry offered him advice on improving his already strong storytelling skills through song.
Richie told Logan's mother that she gave birth to an angel, echoing the prominent lyrics, just like an angel from his audition song.
It made everyone's day. Lionel Richie thinks I'm an angel! Culhane laughed.
Culhane still can't reveal too much about what happens next, so viewers will have to tune in next Sunday and Monday to see if they can catch a glimpse of him. There are 149 other competitors who have received a Golden Ticket, so Culhane will need to be in top shape to continue his run through the challenge.
It has been an exciting experience so far, Culhane said, and she is deeply grateful for the support she has received from friends, family and the Mitchell community. She said she is grateful to be able to share the experience of her life, no matter how it happens.
The support from the community simply means the world to me. I never thought I could feel a group of people coming together so quickly for me. I will always appreciate the community and the sense of security I feel from Mitchell, Culhane said. I was very careful not to rush or miss any of the little moments. This makes big surprises even more rewarding. First, I'm just happy to be here, and then I'm happy to leave there with this post.
Hollywood Week will air on Sunday, March 31 and Monday, April 1. This season's American Idol finale will air on April 14.
Erik Kaufman joined the Mitchell Republic in July 2019 as an education and reporting reporter. He grew up in Freeman, SD, and graduated from Freeman High School. He graduated from the University of South Dakota in 1999 with a major in English and a minor in computer science. He can be contacted at [email protected].
