Ron Harper, actor of 'Planet of the Apes' and 'Walker Texas Ranger,' dies at 91





The actor Ron Harper, Known for his roles in science fiction series Land of the Lost (1974) and The Planet of the Apes (1974), died last Thursday at the age of 91 of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles, as confirmed by his daughter, Nicole Longeuay, to The Hollywood Reporter. Born in 1933 in Pennsylvania, Harper studied at the prestigious Princeton University and won a scholarship to Harvard, but decided to pursue his dream of becoming an actor. He trained with Lee Strasberg and between 1959 and 1960, he replaced Paul Newman inSweet bird of youth, the Tennessee Williams play that Elia Kazan presented on Broadway.

After small roles on television, his first big acting opportunity came as Bert Kling in 87th district (1961), in which he co-starred with Norman Fell, Robert Lansing, Gregory Walcott and Gena Rowlands. He continued to be involved in television projects, although his best-known projects did not appear until the 1970s, when fame came to him with The Planet of the Apes (1974), a sequel to the 1968 film in which he played Alan Virdon, and Land of the Lost (1974), as Jack Marshall. Another of his best-known characters is Peter Whitmore in the soap opera. Generations (1990), a role that he combines with appearances in such popular small screen fiction as feeling of living (1990), Walker Texas Ranger (1993), me and the world (1993) o The West Wing of the White House (1999).

Although his career has developed mainly on television, he has also tried his luck in cinema and has been seen in titles such as wild season (1971), Ultimatum (1982), Paralyzed by fear (1997), freedom goal (1998), The odd couple, once again (1998), Pearl Harbor (2001), glass trap (2005) o bad memories (2007). Do you want to be up to date with all the latest news in films and series? Subscribe to our newsletter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.20minutos.es/cinemania/series/muere-ron-harper-planeta-simios-walker-texas-ranger-5230730/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

