This East Coast District Gave Its Students a Hollywood-Quality Experience

Writing had long been an interest of Riley Brooker's, but it was fading.

Then, last year, she had the chance to work directly with entertainment industry professionals to participate in the writing and production of a cinema-quality short film. This hands-on experience completely changed his view of the future, reigniting a passion for storytelling that otherwise might have faded and perhaps altering his career trajectory.

The film experience in schools in Hampton City, a Virginia district with 20,000 students, is the product of a partnership between the district and a company started by two television actors that combines leaders in the entertainment industry to Hampton students, teaching them how to direct, how to act. , edit and produce short films. Students submitted certain films to professional film festivals, where they were screened, and they can earn real IMDb credits for their work, giving their resume a quick boost.

The program, called Hollywood to Hampton, began last school year and is a unique example of career and technical education that combines high school learning with applied work experience at a time when more and more teenagers are putting off questioning the value of a college degree and where more and more companies seem to be doing so. value experience over post-secondary education.

Students like Brooker who participated say the program exposed them to opportunities they hadn't even considered before, and that they are now considering careers in the entertainment industry. Even if the experience doesn't lead to a career in entertainment, it pushes students to learn new skills and hone their writing and teamwork abilities.

I had written a lot before the program, but it was a dying passion. “When I had the opportunity to work with Next Gen, it ignited a spark in me and gave me the confidence to continue what once brought me so much joy,” said Brooker, now a high school senior. It not only gave me an outlet for my creativity, but it also inspired me with new goals for my future career, which I had previously thought impossible.

Jacob Young (who played JR Chandler on the long-running soap opera All My Children) said that he and Trent Garrett (who starred in the Andi Mack TV series and appeared in three episodes of New Girl) came up with Next Generation Storytellers , the company at the center of the collaboration with Hampton City Schools, during the pandemic when the entertainment industry, like so many others, shut down. Many actors and others in the industry were leaving Los Angeles, the industry's longtime epicenter, as most activity moved online, allowing more flexibility in where people lived. That's how many things remained, Young said.

We realized that this would be a great opportunity for us to connect with different parts of the country that may not have the same resources and with people who may not have the ability to move all the way to Los Angeles to pursue a potential career. » Young said. We want people across the country to understand that this is something they could achieve in any market.

Garrett is from Hampton and his father, a local businessman, connected school district leaders with the actors, Young said. They worked together to establish the program, whose inaugural year was 2022-23.

Get advice from industry professionals

The Hampton School District offers two courses in collaboration with Next Generation Storytellers: Screenwriting 101, an eight-week course open to any student who wishes to participate, and Movies 101, for which students must apply and be accepted.

In each course, students spend several weeks learning the basics and intricacies of the entertainment industry, from film genres to character archetypes. They review scripts and learn how to properly format one of their own, then receive feedback from peers and professionals. They receive acting coaching and learn lighting and filmmaking as part of a curriculum developed by school district leaders along with Garrett and Young.

Hampton teachers lead the classes, but for each class, an industry professional with relevant experience appears via Zoom to discuss their work and answer students' questions. Tracey Edmonds, who produced the film and TV series Soul Food, and David Janollari, who produced popular shows such as Six Feet Under, were among the classy guests booked by Next Generation Storytellers.

The lessons students learn extend beyond the technical aspects of screenwriting and filmmaking.

You wouldn't believe it, but we also spent a lot of time on social-emotional skills, because it's like: Look, we understand that these scripts are your babies, but there are days that are not going to go well at all. everything as planned, and you have to pivot without getting upset, said Kate Maxlow, Hamptons director of curriculum, instruction and assessment. (Maxlow was selected as a 2024 Education Week leader to learn from in February for his work involving students in an overhaul of the district's curriculum.)

Young added: You may have a complete overview of what you want to accomplish while filming on a given day, but all of a sudden it starts raining, or a fire alarm keeps going off because of the fog machine that you use. Rather than imploding all day, you learn how to reduce noise in post-production and use strobe lighting to enhance the original idea.

Final products have a lasting impact

Screenwriting 101 students each wrote and submitted screenplays that Movies 101 students might decide to turn into a short film. Students submitted more than 60 scripts before district curriculum leaders and film industry professionals narrowed the list down to eight. From there, a panel of educators, community members, and professionals with varying levels of expertise reviewed the scripts and narrowed the selection to the four films ultimately produced by the students.

As part of the first year of the partnership, groups of students from each of the four Hamptons high schools produced one of four films. The films are entirely produced, directed and edited by students. The actors are also current students.

The final products premiered at the inaugural Next Generation Storytellers Film Festival in late September . Young described the event as a mini-Oscars or Golden Globes, where students dressed in formal attire (often their prom outfits) and attended a ceremony in which they received awards, including for Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay and Best Actor.

This year's festival is also expected to welcome students from Newport News, Virginia, and Charleston, South Carolina.

The four films made by Hampton students were then submitted and screened at a professional film festival.

Once students produced their films, curriculum leaders at Hampton built lessons around them for use in other high school English classes, broadening the program's impact beyond beyond those who participated in filmmaking classes, Maxlow said.

These are stories written by students, filmed by students, performed by students, and now they're going to come into our curriculum to become lessons for younger students as well, Maxlow said. It will live on in Hampton City schools. Future generations will use your film in things like English classes to make inferences or understand themes, etc.

This could be a lifetime thing

Students reap the rewards of the courses even after completing their scripts and films. Many enter classes anxious and nervous about the process, but emerge full of self-confidence and pride in their work, said Jennifer Oliver, Hamptons director of community and government relations.

One student decided to change his college plans to pursue a degree related to the entertainment industry, Oliver said. Some students have been approached by talent scouts.

Antonio Pitts, a junior, said participating in the Hollywood to Hampton program transformed his life and sparked a passion for storytelling. He plans to continue taking more action in the coming years, he said.

Young said the testimony of students like Pitts, who validates the work he set out to do through Next Generation Storytellers, is worth it.

Here are these students who see that this is not a one-time thing, Young said. This could be the deal of a lifetime.