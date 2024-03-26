Sean Diddy Combs' Accuser Adds Cuba Gooding Jr. to Sexual Assault Trial





The music producer suing Sean Diddy Combs over allegations of sexual harassment and assault has now named actor Cuba Gooding Jr. as a defendant in the case, according to an amended civil complaint filed Monday evening. The document, which was first reported by NBC Newsalleges that producer Rodney Lil Rod Jones was groped by Gooding Jr. aboard Combs' rented yacht in the U.S. Virgin Islands in 2023. The original lawsuit filed against Combs and others in late February included the complaint against Gooding Jr. but did not mention him as a defendant in the case, instead referring to the allegation by accusing Combs of failing to protect Jones at the time. According to the new complaint, Combs introduced Jones to Gooding Jr. on the ship and left the two men alone in a makeshift studio on board. Gooding Jr. then allegedly began touching, groping and caressing Mr. Jones' legs, his upper thighs near his groin, his lower back near his buttocks and his shoulders. Jones became extremely uncomfortable and began to pull away from Gooding Jr., the court filed complaints, adding that Jones rejected his advances and that Mr. Gooding Jr. did not stop until until Mr. Jones forcibly pushed him away. Gooding Jr. has not been charged with any crime in connection with the alleged incident. The Oscar winner pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge in 2022 after forcibly kissing a waitress in 2018. He completed an alcoholism and behavior modification counseling course and was able to withdraw his initial plea and accept a lesser harassment violation, according to NBC News. , resolving the case without jail time. Jones' lawsuit accuses Combs of wrongdoing while they worked together on his 2023 Grammy-nominated record, The Love Album: Off the Grid. Jones alleges he was subjected to constant sexual harassment, touching and violent threats, and was ordered to recruit sex workers for Combs. Lil Rod is nothing more than a shameless liar looking for an undeserved payday, Shawn Holley, Combs' attorney, told The Daily Beast last month. His reckless naming of events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen are nothing more than a transparent attempt to grab headlines. On Monday, federal agents searched the Combs' homes in Los Angeles and Miami, apparently as part of a sex trafficking investigation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thedailybeast.com/sean-diddy-combs-accuser-adds-cuba-gooding-jr-to-sex-assault-lawsuit The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos