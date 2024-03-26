Entertainment
Was this actor part of the inaugural cast of Saturday Night Live?
10/10
While I was in college in the late 70s, my husband and I spent many Saturday nights, potlucks and BYOBs, enjoying SNL with friends.
What a fun and inexpensive evening!
In addition to being a writer during the first season, Al Franken appeared in 12 of the 22 episodes of the inaugural season as an actor in small roles.
https://m.imdb.com/name/nm0291253/fullcredits
8/10… but on a technical point (from Wikipedia):
“Franken and Tom Davis were recruited as two of the original writers and occasional performers on Saturday Night Live (SNL) (1975-1980, 1985-1995).”
So, **technically** Franken IS part of the inaugural cast, but not as a weekly participant…
“You got 6 out of 10” ——-“Better luck next season!” —I got 1, 3, 5, and 8 wrong. — I didn't watch it much at first, and I don't watch it at all now. —-Because it's not really LIVE right now. Registered in advance the same day or the day before.
|
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
9/10! I thought Franken was the first season! Years 9 and 10 were the 80s! Fun Fact: Bill Murray WAS on the cast of Saturday Night Live in 1975… With Howard Cosell! NBC had to call their show “NBC's Saturday Night” in the first season!