Waukegan blueswoman Ivy Ford at Auroras Venue, Herbie Hancock in Chicago





Blueswoman Ivy Ford is performing at The Venue in Aurora this weekend.

Courtesy of the venue Meet the Blues Kitten Ivy Ford, the blues multi-instrumentalist known as the Blues Kitten, headlines The Venue, 21 S. Broadway, Aurora. A Waukegan native and rising Midwest star, the 20-something singer/guitarist opened for the legendary Buddy Guy. $20-$25 in advance, $25-$30 at the door. (331) 212-8490 or themusicvenue.org. 8 p.m. Friday March 29 Stand-up in Rosemont Comedian Nick Hoff, an MTV veteran who has appeared on Netflix's Wild West Comedy Fest, headlines Zanies, 5437 Park Place, Rosemont. $30, plus a minimum of two food or beverage items. (847) 813-0484 or rosemont.zanies.com. 7:15 p.m. Friday and Saturday March 29 and 30 Jazz great Herbie Hancock returns to his hometown to perform as part of the Symphony Center's Jazz Series.

Courtesy of the Los Angeles Philharmonic Jazz is making a big comeback Jazz legend and 14-time Grammy Award winner Herbie Hancock, the Chicago piano prodigy whose compositions Cantaloupe Island, Watermelon Man, Maiden Voyage and Chameleon are jazz standards, returns to Orchestra Hall, 220 S .Michigan Ave., Chicago, as part of the Symphony Centers Jazz Series. $115 to $299. (312) 294-3000 or cso.org. 8 p.m. Saturday March 30 Chad Goodman, conductor of the Elgin Symphony Orchestra, discusses his career and the state of classical music during the Norris Cultural Arts Centres' Wednesdays @ One series.

Courtesy of Carolyn Buhrow Meet the Conductor Elgin Symphony Orchestra conductor Chad Goodman discusses his career, orchestral trends and the future of classical music as part of the Wednesdays @ One series at the Baker Community Center, 101 S. Second St., St. Charles. Free, but reservation required at norrisculturalarts.com. 1 p.m. Wednesday April 3 Magical men International magician and Chicago Magic Lounge artist-in-residence Ondej Penika presents his show 52 Lovers at the Chicago Magic Lounge, 5050 N. Clark St., Chicago. $42.50, $47.50. (312) 366-4500 or chicagomagiclounge.com. 7 p.m. Wednesdays from April 3 to June 26 Joshua Jay, fresh off his New York run launched at Carnegie Hall, performs his magic show Look Closer at the Rhapsody Theater, 1328 W. Morse Ave., Chicago. Tickets start at $30, VIP tickets start at $75. rhapsodytheater.com. 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday April 4 and 5; 2 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. from April 6 to April 28 Chicago Artist Retrospective The Art Institute of Chicago, 111 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago, presents Christina Ramberg: A Retrospective, which includes paintings, drawings, quilts, sketchbooks, dolls and 35 mm slides by the renowned artist Chicago, part of the Chicago Imagists, figurative artists who attended the School of the Art Institute in the late 1960s. Ramberg's first comprehensive exhibition in 30 years includes 100 works, many of which are stylized images of bodies fragmented feminine. $32 adults, $26 seniors, teenagers and students. artic.edu. From Thursday April 4 to August 11 Grammy Award-winning Chicago gospel artist Jonathan McReynolds returns home to perform with other gospel artists at the “One Hallelujah” concert on April 4.

Courtesy of Live Nation Sing Hallelujah Grammy Award-winning gospel singer, Chicago native and Moody Bible Institute graduate Jonathan McReynolds joins fellow gospel stars Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell, Israel Houghton and Jekalyn Carr for a One Hallelujah concert at the Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Drive, Chicago. Tickets start at $39.95. auditoriumtheatre.org. 6:30 p.m. Thursday April 4 Silent Film Festival Celebrate the art of silent cinema at the 19th annual Sound of Silent Film Festival, showcasing 21st century films by living filmmakers. Sponsored by Access Contemporary Music, the festival takes place at the Music Box Theater, 3733 N. Southport Ave., Chicago. $25, $15 with student ID. acmusic.org. 7:30 p.m. Thursday April 4

