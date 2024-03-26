Entertainment
Jon Stewarts Daily Show pivots comedy in the age of Trump politics
In “The daily show” Monday night, Jon Stewart didn't exactly apologize to his many critics. These critics were angry at Stewart for dangerously and inappropriately perpetuating “bilateralism” when it came to dragging President Joe Biden and Donald Trump in equal measure. But the lack of gags about Biden in the most recent episode suggests that Stewart certainly heard the complaints. It's never a bad thing when influential comedians own up to a mistake, even if they do so indirectly.
As a reminder, Stewart's highly anticipated return to hosting “The Daily Show” in February sparked a wide range of reactions. Notable among them was what Entertainment Weekly dubbed “reaction from the left wing of the Daily ShowThis was a reference to the aforementioned digital fury from liberal commentators who felt that Stewart's rather even-handed criticism of Biden and Donald Trump was misguided and irresponsible.
The lack of gags about Biden in the most recent episode suggests that Stewart certainly heard the complaints.
To this I would add my own review of the first few episodes, which somewhat overlaps with the complaints on both sides: Comedy doesn't need to be “fair and balanced.” Comedy, in my opinion, needs to be aware of its own raw power to shape and influence perceptions. Comedy is not a suicide pact; mocking Biden and Trump as if they deserve the exact same amount of abuse is dangerous. Such impartiality benefits a candidate whose dictatorial ambitions are not merely performative. And where there are dictators, there will be no comedy, at least not the type of hard-hitting satire practiced by Stewart and his many epigones.
All this criticism clearly irritated Stewart. At first, he doubled down. In the second episode, he mocked those who criticized him for his Biden jokes. “I'm sorry,” he chuckled, “I never intended to say out loud what I saw with my eyes and then with my brain.”
However, by episode four, a sense of introspection was evident. Celebrating excerpts from the State of the Union address, Stewart hinted that he was now part of Team Biden. “I know,” he shouted, “that all the haters have been talking their shit. He's too old. He's too weak. He can't make it. …I see you haters. I know who are you. !” At this point, Stewart theatrically grabbed an ornate hand mirror. He looked at his (former) hater with love. To the delight of his giggling audience, he assaulted him maybe hinting that his own words about Biden were a bit much.
After this winking concession (if that's what it was), he turned exclusively to the Republicans. Alabama Senator Katie Britt was ridiculed for her pioneering efforts to merge a State of the Union rebuttal with the cinematic horror genre Suburban Gothic. He concluded the episode by pointing out the hypocrisy of the MAGA movement. (His supporters may call themselves patriots. His supporters may claim that they to want be ruled by a dictator. But logically they cannot do both.)
In its most recent episode, the strong trend of both sides drifting apart continued. Stewart performed for 14 straight minutes about Trump. He began by accusing the former president of being out of breath party on Truth Social his own victories at his own golf clubs. Trump's competitors, Stewart theorized, lost to him because they were mesmerized by Trump's imposing physique (“He's got a thick ass and front butt”). The GOP talking point about Trump's financial crimes is “without victim” was torn apart. Somewhere along the way, Stewart managed to get sucked off with a portable handheld vacuum cleaner. Not a word was said about Biden.
It was quite a contrast to the impartial approach of the first episodes. Well, let's see if this trend continues, but perhaps this was Stewart's way of reversing his previous impartiality. His critics, however, were right. It's nothing anymore. Trump is not a George W. Bush, a John McCain or a Mitt Romney. This media landscape is much more vulnerable to weaponization by cunning bad actors with authoritarian leanings. And, as I pointed out after Stewart's Israel/Palestine episode, some things just aren't that funny. Some problems can't be solved with yucks.
All of this reminds me that comedy, by its nature, is so dependent on crossing lines, probing taboos, and offending people that contrition must be understood as a basic part of the comedian's toolbox . There's nothing wrong with honestly saying “my bad” and moving on.
Amy Schumer has apologized for making jokes about raping Mexican men. Trevor Noah apologized for comparing the India-Pakistan war to a Bollywood dance routine. Tina Fey apologized for episodes of “Thirty Rock” featuring blackface. Eddie Murphy apologized (somewhat belatedly) for his AIDS jokes. Tracy Morgan apologized for a gag about a hypothetical gay son. Jean Olivier apologized at length for making fun of Monica Lewinsky. Sasheer Zamata thought thoughtfully about the jokes she wouldn't make again. On these same pages, I noted Sarah Silverman's numerous mea culpas.
Stewart didn't apologize, which is good. Comedy is not a church, a mosque or a synagogue; he abhors piety, morality and rituals, as he should. But the art form do value critical self-reflection.
Stewart's latest shift could indicate that his thinking about the genre of politics and the power of its influence is evolving. If that's true, then his look in the hand mirror was good for him and good for comedy.
