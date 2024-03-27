La Brea Affordable Housing is a contemporary take on art deco

By providing housing for people with disabilities and formerly homeless LGBTQ+ youth, our next case study in the public housing renaissance aims to prove that low-cost housing in the United States can be as good as high-end apartments.

Located in West Hollywood, the architect-designed La Brea affordable housing complex Patrick Tighé And John Mutlowis a five-story, 50,000 square foot (4,650 square meter) mixed-use building completed in 2014 for the nonprofit West Hollywood Community Housing Corporation.

Tenants in its 32 residential units include people with disabilities, LGBTQ+ youth who have experienced homelessness, and people living with AIDS and HIV.

Distinctive oversized ribbons wrap around one corner of the building's facade, which is also punctuated by aquamarine-covered balconies. A landscaped courtyard and lounge area form the heart of the complex.

“The design is actually quite simple,” Los Angeles architect Mutlow told Dezeen.

“There were three elements,” he explained. “One was a design that fit into the context, the other was respectful of environmental issues and the other was social.”

Located on La Brea Avenue, a major north-south thoroughfare in a diverse part of the city known for its multicultural shops and restaurants, the building's adventurous facade takes inspiration from the surrounding art deco buildings of the 1930s.

“If you go up and down La Brea, you’ll find some absolutely wonderful art deco buildings,” Mutlow said.

“We were trying to fit into that environment – ​​a preservation environment that you respect and love, rather than fitting into a slightly more mundane environment.”

The client and designers also sought to create housing that appeared to be market rate and, beyond that, a building that could be recognized as a “positive” addition to the community.

“The housing needs to look like market-rate housing,” Mutlow said. “It doesn’t have to be identifiable as something other than what would fit into a normal environment.”

“We wanted to give the building an identity as being a positive attribution to the context over a long period of time,” he added. “Then there's no sort of feeling of 'oh, we need to move quickly past this project because it's an affordable housing project.'

This is important in a city like Los Angeles where, despite a huge need for more affordable housing, it has it has always been difficult to carry out such projects.

Rather than simply trying to blend in, Mutlow and Tighe made the building stand out by partially wrapping it in distinctive white ribbons.

One reason was to create a visual marker for drivers as they travel along La Brea, another was to mark the entrance and lobby of the building, which are directly under the ribbons, and a third was a subtle nod to the red ribbon associated with HIV. and AIDS awareness.

“We wanted to have a relationship with HIV,” Mutlow said. “But not what you might call a ‘ribbon environment.’ It’s a subtle relationship.”

A fourth reason why the ribbons were used to partially surround a series of balconies and the main circulation of the building, access to which is in the small hall on the ground floor.

While the lobby appears to be enclosed by glass from the street, the space is actually open-air, with the exterior bands visible from the interior. Parking space and non-profit association AIDS Project Los Angeles is also located on the ground floor.

Like the interior courtyard and private balconies adjoining each apartment, the open-air space is intended to create connectivity with the outdoors, as well as between residents.

“In Southern California, you can have that indoor-outdoor relationship,” Mutlow said.

“What we want to do is reduce the isolation of people with disabilities, encourage them not to be in their unit but to go out into the social space.”

The interior courtyard, with curvaceous planting beds and seating, is oriented on a north-south axis, exposing it to more sun in winter and more shade in summer.

Each private balcony is located along the front and rear facades of the building, while windows placed in the kitchens overlook the interior space.

This layout not only provides cross ventilation, but also a visual connection to the street and courtyard, which Mutlow says is an important factor in housing design because it allows tenants to feel at home in a space and, ultimately, to take care of it.

“When you close your front door, you don’t close the yard,” he said. “You don’t cut out the ‘social.’ You can, because you have drape, but you have some choice in terms of how much social interaction you actually want.”

“It's about giving some choice to the occupants. It's all part and parcel of making residents feel like it's their home – not just a rental project that someone else is offering them. It's their place.”

Accessible features have been incorporated into each unit, from doorbells that ring with light and sound, to push-button doors and hood controls placed at the front of the stove so that people in wheelchairs do not have to put their hands on the burners.

Additionally, 75 percent of the unit's electricity, as well as hot water, comes from rooftop solar panels, reducing utility costs for tenants.

Mutlow, who has specialized in designing affordable housing for seniors for 30 years, says that over time he has seen more funds devoted to affordable housing projects in Los Angeles, although those funds have shifted from federal sources to local sources.

Public housing is America's 'missing tool' to solve housing crisis, says Alex Lee

“When I started, the majority of funding came from the federal government,” he said. “Now a much larger share of funds comes from the state, but also from the city counties.”

“Affordable housing now has a source of funding at the local level, more than ever before.”

He also highlighted the increase in the number of hotels and office buildings being converted into affordable housing across the country, similar to the city of Chicago's recent plan to turn abandoned buildings into affordable housing, as evidence of an evolution in delivery approaches.

But ultimately, Mutlow doubts that Los Angeles' homeless problem can be solved in the near future.

“When people say they're going to solve the housing problem, I step back and pause,” he said.

“I don’t know if this can ever be solved, because the problem is not just housing, but support services and employment, and the jobs aren’t necessarily there.”

“In other words, the influx equals the ability of the county, city or nonprofit to produce affordable housing. It's kind of a never-ending round table.”

The photograph is of Artistic gray unless otherwise stated.

Renewal of social housing

This article is part of Dezeen's Social Housing Revival series explore the new wave of quality social housing being built around the world and ask whether a return to large-scale social housing construction can help solve the problems of affordability and homelessness in our major cities.