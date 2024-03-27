Everything Chicagoans Need to Know About Top Chef: Wisconsin

Best bossthe Grande Dame of reality TV culinary competitions, is back for season 21, with the first episode of Best Chef: Wisconsin debuted last week with in Milwaukeecentered episode.

In addition to geographic proximity and Midwestern pride, Chicagoans have plenty of reasons to tune in, including two chef testers (sorry) representing Chicago among a crowd of 15 competitors. There is also a new host-slash-judge, Quickfire rules changed, and plenty of opportunities for Wisconsin food clichés (see: beer, cheese). New episodes air at 8 p.m. CT/9 p.m. ET each Wednesday on Bravo and are available to stream the next day on the Peacock app.

Even after 18 years of questionable Tom Colicchios choice of headgearthere are still first-timers and eager viewers ready to get a first glimpse of the Best boss universe. Here's an introduction to get you started.

Best boss is Bravo's original cooking game show

Now an international phenomenon with more than a dozen spinoffs, Best boss first hit screens in 2006 and quickly established itself as a competition for serious hospitality professionals. even a kingmaker in the world of culinary celebrities. Born from the big brain behind Project track, its basic principle remained unchanged throughout. Ambitious (and often young) chefs fight their way through a series of challenges in search of a $250,000 prize, with a jury eliminating contestants in each episode along the way.

Initially, Best boss relied on the drama-laden, alcohol-soaked interpersonal conventions of early reality TV, but over the years the producers wisely refocused on culinary skills and a primarily collegial competitive atmosphere. Still, the stakes remain high: Big money is at stake, and those who win the title could gain the kind of national exposure most chefs only dream of.

Three Chicago Chiefs vie for title this season

Oddly enough, Midwestern chefs are in the minority. Best Chef: Wisconsin. Chicago's representatives are Alisha Elenz, now a private chef who once won a local Jean Banchet Award for her work at Spanish hit Mfk in Lakeview (she was most recently at Bambola in West Loop); and Kaleena Bliss, the new executive chef of the Chicago Athletic Association and a fairly recent transplant from the Pacific Northwest. Milwaukee chef Dan Jacobs (DanDan, EsterEv), the season's only Wisconsin-based contestant, might also ring a bell for Chicago diners, as he and collaborator Dan Van Rite are known to occasionally appear around town .

Elenz and Bliss survived the first week, as Bliss briefly struggled with her recent move to Chicago; she paid a somewhat backhanded compliment to the stereotypical Midwestern love of meat and potatoes. At least there was no mention of deep dish pizza.

On the afternoon of Tuesday, March 26, Bravo announced that a third Chicago chef would be joining. Soo Ahn, the chef at Adalina, an Italian restaurant on the Gold Coast, will compete digitally only Top Chef: Last Chance Cuisine. Ahn has a chance to earn a promotion to the main show if he succeeds. Chicago owns Joe Flamm (BLVD Steakhouse, Rose Mary), a Best boss season 15 champion, is a judge on Last Chance Kitchen.

The process is a little different, but some alerts remain

Each clocking in at a whopping 75 minutes, season 21's episodes are significantly longer than in the past, adding an extra half hour to a previous runtime of 42 minutes. Quickfire challenges are also different. Previously, these mid-episode activities (usually sponsored by a partner company) offered chefs the chance to win money or immunity by packing their knives in the subsequent elimination challenge. This season, immunity is only offered to the winners of the Elimination Challenge.

The departure of longtime host and judge Padma Lakshmi was a hot topic last spring when she announced she would step down after 18 seasons to pursue other TV projects, including a Hulu docuseries. Taste the nation. Season 10 winner Kristen Kish took on this role, drawing on her on-screen experience on numerous shows like TruTVs. Fast food restaurantsTravel channels 36 hoursNational Geographic Restaurants at the end of the worldand Netflix Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend. Amid all the changes, fans aren't completely adrift, loyal judges Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons are both back and bringing a sense of normalcy to the season.

Yes, Wisconsin!

Season 21 takes place in Wisconsin, which means viewers can expect to focus on Milwaukeethe largest city in the state, and Madison, its capital and seat of the immense University of Wisconsin-Madison. Other areas of the state, namely Door County, famous for its cherries, will also be mentioned. With an arsenal of quirky regional culinary oddities at the showrunners' disposal (think supper clubs, old-fashioned sweet brandyice cream and beer cheaper than water), it's fair to say locals hope the nation learns there's more to Americas Dairyland than squeaky cheese curds And Happy Days.

Wisconsinites aren't used to media attention Best boss (it took almost two decades for the series to acknowledge its existence). On top of all that, 2024 is shaping up to be particularly strange for locals, exacerbated by the fervor sparked by July's Republican National Convention in Milwaukee and Wisconsin. purple swing-state status during the November presidential election.