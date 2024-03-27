6 questions for William Shatner

PLANET EARTH Decades after playing the iconic role of Captain James T. Kirk in the Star Trek TV shows and movies, William Shatner was able to travel to space aboard the Blue Origin rocket in 2021.

Now, the actor-turned-space-traveler will boldly head to Bloomington on the day of the total eclipse, April 8, to take part in Indiana University Hoosier Cosmic Celebration at Memorial Stadium.

Steven Senne/AP FILE – Actor William Shatner answers questions from reporters after delivering the commencement speech at the New England Institute of Technology's graduation ceremonies, in Providence, RI.

Shatner will deliver a spoken word performance during a four-hour show celebrating the total solar eclipse over Indiana. Next, he headlines a screening of his new documentary William Shatner: You Can Call Me Bill at the IU Theater.

In 2021, at the age of 90, Shatner traveled to space aboard Amazon owner Jeff Bezos' ship Blue Orgin. He remains the oldest person to have left Earth's orbit.

Shatner celebrated his 93rd birthday on March 22 and apparently has no plans to retire anytime soon.

So WRTV tapped its most veteran nerd to join a handful of Indiana journalists on a Zoom call with the legendary actor, hosted by IU's media relations department.

Here's what Shatner said about space, eclipse, and good science fiction.

Question: What should we expect from you on April 8 during the Cosmic Hoosier Celebration?

Shatter: Darkness. Oh, the sun is going to be eclipsed. That alone is a monumental event… So the next event on Indiana will be 100 years from now. We will all be dead. It might not be, but you'll be dead next time.

Question: What's it like to go from being an astronaut to traveling in space?

Shatter: It's one thing to say, “Let's teleport to this faraway thing and make sure there's peace,” rather than having felt the type of G-forces that I felt, and then staring at death in the darkness of space and look at his face. of life on the planet, and to be so sad, with ineffable sorrow about what we are doing to the beauty of the Earth… I have seen so dramatically what we have done and at how imperative it is to do something immediately. on this subject. Otherwise, it's going to be really bad here on Earth.

Question: As the eclipse appears to attract public attention, do you hope it will lead to a renewed interest in space exploration?

Shatter: I think this happens without the eclipse. All the countries trying to land on the Moon and get a study of the Moon and how advanced America is at that point. We will land on the moon. We're going to make a colony on the moon, there's apparently water there and that's it.

Question: After your experiences in space, what do you think people should contemplate when viewing the eclipse?

Shatter: For me, the magic of the eclipse, the extraordinary events that all took place in the celestial bodies to cause this eclipse, should make us reflect on the mystery of existence, of our own existence, of the existence of all remains, and how unified everything is.

Question: You celebrated your 93rd birthday last week. How do you keep your energy and productivity at such a high level at this point in your career and life?

Shatter: Well, my health is good. It wasn't so good a while ago, but I'm better now. And I saw for myself how this energetic force that you have inside your body is so special to a good life. There were a few moments when I thought I was dying?…I ask myself every day: is this the day I die? And seeing that this is not the case, I try to accomplish as much as possible. And by accomplish, I mean think about your life and your loved ones and the environment that you're in and think about it and do something with it, I guess, and certainly enjoy it.

Question: What is it about the original Star Trek series that makes it interesting and relevant to so many past and future generations of fans?

Shatter: Well, science fiction, at its best, is the human story told in imaginative, futuristic terms… So good science fiction will make you think about the human condition. And then, if it's done in imaginative terms, about what this writer thinks the future will be, then people today are looking at what the future could be. I mean, no one can guess, right? Is there a future? That alone will be good news. And that's why science fiction is popular, because 100 years from now it exists in the mind of the writer.

Cosmic Hoosier Celebration at Memorial Stadium

What: William Shatner, singer Janelle Mone and NASA astronaut Mae Jemison appear in a four-hour show celebrating the total solar eclipse.

When: April 8, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Or: Memorial Stadium, 701 E. 17th St., Bloomington.

Cost: $19 to $59.

Tickets: www.iuauditorium.com/events/detail/hoosier-cosmic-celebration.

