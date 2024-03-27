Entertainment
Murphy will travel to California to speak with the technology and film industry
Gov. Phil Murphy said Tuesday that he and several top economic officials will travel to California next month to tout the AI industry from Garden States to Silicon Valley and the film industry to Hollywood.
While industries like film and technology have long found their home on the West Coast, the truth is that today, a whole new world of opportunity is opening up right here in the Garden State, Murphy said , a Democrat, during a keynote speech at the ReNew Jersey Business Summit and Expo in Atlantic City.
Murphy said the economic mission will feature the first lady, Tammy Murphy, as well as Tim Sullivan, head of the Economic Development Authority, as well as Wesley Matthews, head of Choose NJ, a nonprofit organization created by the former Governor Chris Christie to finance the economic missions of the governors.
It's the latest effort to bolster an industry in New Jersey that Murphy called a moon project during his budget speech in February.
“We envision a future in which New Jersey is at the forefront of pioneering AI and innovations that create jobs instead of killing them, helping unite our world by expanding access to care health and education and beyond, rather than dividing it,” the governor said. Tuesday.
How to become an AI star:A guide for non-techies – Vantage Point
What is AI? What's the point ?
AI, and more specifically generative AI, is a technology that processes data from the Internet like a human brain to create text content, images, videos and music based on user instructions.
Our goal is to make New Jersey the home base for generative AI research and development so we can create a new generation of opportunities for our workers and entrepreneurs, Murphy said Tuesday.
Its appearance allowed people who were not computer scientists and did not know how to write code, to make their computer perform in seconds tasks that would take users minutes, hours or days: answer to emails, writing marketing brochures. , design a magazine cover.
In the foreground was OpenAia San Francisco-based company that was founded in 2015 to create a publicly available generative AI platform.
Its backers include Elon Musk, Amazon and Microsoft. And he deployed ChatGPT, which generates text, and GIVE HIMwhich generates digital images, with new versions offering increasingly human responses.
A report today from Pew Research Center found that 23% of U.S. adults have used AI chatbot ChatGPT, up from 18% last July.
Generative AI could be used for more mundane tasks that might otherwise take hours or days, and searching for data becomes easier.
“It’s transformative, James Barrood, founder and CEO of Innovation+an AI consulting firm based in Somerset, told the Gannett-affiliated Asbury Park Press.
But the technology has huge drawbacks.
The Federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency has warned that before the 2024 electionsGenerative AI could be used by foreign adversaries, cybercriminals, and any other members of the public to portray political figures in compromising positions or utter controversial statements they did not actually make.
USA TODAY reported on the prevalence of AI-generated nude images of famous and non-famous people. The graphic images generated by Taylor Swift are a glaring example of this. ChatGPT, on the other hand, has been used to generate academic essays by students, essentially by cheating.
That requires guardrails, Teik Lim, president of the Newark-based New Jersey Institute of Technology, said in an interview.
AI-generated comments might, for example, need to display a prominent AI-generated warning, Lim said.
What is NJ doing with AI?
In December, Murphy and Princeton University President Christopher Eisgruber announced they would create an AI center at the Ivy League school. According to the plans, this would create jobs and economic development while advancing the domestic AI industry.
New Jersey has a artificial intelligence working group, which is responsible for analyzing the potential social impacts and risks linked to artificial intelligence. The task force is also responsible for training state personnel and making recommendations to authorities.
FDU-Madison is sponsoring a competition for middle and high school students around the world to create content using ChatGPTa free AI system.
Michael Diamond of the Asbury Park Press contributed to this article.
Daniel Munoz covers business, consumerism, labor and the economy for NorthJersey.com and The Record.
E-mail:[email protected]; Twitter:@danielmunoz100
|
Sources
2/ https://www.northjersey.com/story/news/new-jersey/2024/03/26/ai-in-nj-murphy-going-to-california-to-earn-buy-in-of-tech-film-industry-silicon-valley-hollywood/73105042007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Murphy will travel to California to speak with the technology and film industry
- Jeptha Abbott DAR Ushers In Spring With Lilly Pulitzer Fashion Show
- Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange
- Re: What can I emphasize most about this…
- Scaramucci: Trump wants to be part of the “axis of autocracy.”
- Nevada man who was TV actor arrested for alleged role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
- Hamptons Talbot Thon exceeds fundraising goal by nearly $9,000
- Google's founders didn't market-test the Alphabets name before launching what is now a $1.9 trillion behemoth.Here's the advice Steve Jobs gave Larry Page
- Dengue fever alert: Puerto Rico declares epidemic
- It's time to upgrade 10 Downing Street
- W&M Women's Gymnastics Places Fifth at GEC Championship
- No. 17 Baseball Wins Another Game in Comeback Mode