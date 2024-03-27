Murphy will travel to California to speak with the technology and film industry

Gov. Phil Murphy said Tuesday that he and several top economic officials will travel to California next month to tout the AI ​​industry from Garden States to Silicon Valley and the film industry to Hollywood.

While industries like film and technology have long found their home on the West Coast, the truth is that today, a whole new world of opportunity is opening up right here in the Garden State, Murphy said , a Democrat, during a keynote speech at the ReNew Jersey Business Summit and Expo in Atlantic City.

Murphy said the economic mission will feature the first lady, Tammy Murphy, as well as Tim Sullivan, head of the Economic Development Authority, as well as Wesley Matthews, head of Choose NJ, a nonprofit organization created by the former Governor Chris Christie to finance the economic missions of the governors.

It's the latest effort to bolster an industry in New Jersey that Murphy called a moon project during his budget speech in February.

“We envision a future in which New Jersey is at the forefront of pioneering AI and innovations that create jobs instead of killing them, helping unite our world by expanding access to care health and education and beyond, rather than dividing it,” the governor said. Tuesday.

What is AI? What's the point ?

AI, and more specifically generative AI, is a technology that processes data from the Internet like a human brain to create text content, images, videos and music based on user instructions.

Our goal is to make New Jersey the home base for generative AI research and development so we can create a new generation of opportunities for our workers and entrepreneurs, Murphy said Tuesday.

Its appearance allowed people who were not computer scientists and did not know how to write code, to make their computer perform in seconds tasks that would take users minutes, hours or days: answer to emails, writing marketing brochures. , design a magazine cover.

In the foreground was OpenAia San Francisco-based company that was founded in 2015 to create a publicly available generative AI platform.

Its backers include Elon Musk, Amazon and Microsoft. And he deployed ChatGPT, which generates text, and GIVE HIMwhich generates digital images, with new versions offering increasingly human responses.

A report today from Pew Research Center found that 23% of U.S. adults have used AI chatbot ChatGPT, up from 18% last July.

Generative AI could be used for more mundane tasks that might otherwise take hours or days, and searching for data becomes easier.

“It’s transformative, James Barrood, founder and CEO of Innovation+an AI consulting firm based in Somerset, told the Gannett-affiliated Asbury Park Press.

But the technology has huge drawbacks.

The Federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency has warned that before the 2024 electionsGenerative AI could be used by foreign adversaries, cybercriminals, and any other members of the public to portray political figures in compromising positions or utter controversial statements they did not actually make.

USA TODAY reported on the prevalence of AI-generated nude images of famous and non-famous people. The graphic images generated by Taylor Swift are a glaring example of this. ChatGPT, on the other hand, has been used to generate academic essays by students, essentially by cheating.

That requires guardrails, Teik Lim, president of the Newark-based New Jersey Institute of Technology, said in an interview.

AI-generated comments might, for example, need to display a prominent AI-generated warning, Lim said.

What is NJ doing with AI?

In December, Murphy and Princeton University President Christopher Eisgruber announced they would create an AI center at the Ivy League school. According to the plans, this would create jobs and economic development while advancing the domestic AI industry.

New Jersey has a artificial intelligence working group, which is responsible for analyzing the potential social impacts and risks linked to artificial intelligence. The task force is also responsible for training state personnel and making recommendations to authorities.

FDU-Madison is sponsoring a competition for middle and high school students around the world to create content using ChatGPTa free AI system.

