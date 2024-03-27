Rock Yard at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino adds free tribute concerts and themed drinks





Red Hot Chili Peppers tribute band Red Hot Cholo Peppers performs at the Rock Yard at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio. (Courtesy of Fantasy Springs Resort Casino) Many tribute acts take place at Southern California casinos, but only a few of these shows are free. The Rock Yard concert series returns to Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, with bands covering the biggest hits of hot red peppers, Pink Floyd, Bruce Springsteen and more. Additionally, the series features Rock Yard on Steroids, which has featured past artists such as Fish bone And Danny Seraphine of Chicago. All concerts start at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday evenings and end at 12:30 a.m. The bigger bands get people excited, but I think they still have an affinity for tribute bands because that's how the (concert series) was born, said Kirk Zaharris, executive director of entertainment at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino. Although the event is free, guests can enjoy themed cocktails and specialty beers for $10 to $15. The latest addition to the menu is the Rock Yard Craft Margarita, which features Patron Tequila. Mixologists have even created a Blender Bike Patron Margarita in which they prepare the cocktail in the blender while guests ride on a bike that activates the blender. We're also playing around with the menu and trying other specialty beers that fans love, Zaharris said. Here are the artists who will perform from March to May. The casino will add more dates in the coming months. Friday March 29: The Who Generation (tribute to The Who) with The Jellemons Saturday March 30: Damage Inc. (tribute to Metallica) with Rock Stallion Friday April 5: In the End (tribute to Linkin Park) with Steel Rod Saturday April 6: Bonfire (tribute to AC/DC) with the Las Vegas Saints Friday April 12th : Touchy (tribute to System of a Down) with C4 Saturday April 13: Fortunate Son (tribute to CCR/John Fogerty) with Thank-U-Drive-Thru Friday April 19: The Rising (tribute to Bruce Springsteen) with Lifetime Rockers Saturday April 20: The Long Run (tribute to Rolling The Eagles) with Know Illusion Friday April 26: Turn the page (tribute to Bob Seger) with Deeper Stills Saturday April 27: Which Ones Pink (tribute to Pink Floyd) with Steel Rod Friday May 3: Red Hot Cholo Peppers (tribute to the Red Hot Chili Peppers) with The Brobots Saturday May 4: Queen Nation (tribute to Queen) with The Brobots







