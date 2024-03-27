Jon Stewart jabs 'Shark Tank' judge Kevin O'Leary for Trump fraud comments

Jon Stewart's weekly slot behind the Daily show On Monday, the host eviscerated the Canadian mogul and Shark tank Judge Kevin O'Leary for his remarks that Donald Trump and his company had been unfairly targeted by the state of New York, which imposed a criminal sanction against the former president in a civil fraud case.

Following Judge Arthur Engoron's harsh ruling in the case led by New York Attorney General Leticia James, Trump set a deadline of Monday to raise enough cash to pay $454 million in bail. dollars. But on Monday, that figure was reduced at the last minute by the state appeals court, and now Trump and his associates must fork over more than $175 million within 10 days of the ruling. Trump said he would pay that amount, saying in a Truth Social article that he had $500 million; If he doesn't pay the fine, James said she could exercise the state's right to seize some of the former president's assets.

James' investigation revealed that, for a decade, the Trump Organization allegedly illegally inflated the value of its real estate holdings while soliciting loans. After the appeals court ruling, Trump said in a statement that the reduction “shows how ridiculous and outrageous the $454 million judgment is.” O'Leary, in a recent appearance on CNN to discuss the sanction, agreed with the former president.

“It hasn't gone down very well with the investment community because we're all wondering, 'Who's next?'” O'Leary said in a clip.

This quote from O'Leary's interview concluded a montage compiled by The daily show of cable guests commenting on the case, with the businessmen calling the Trump Organization's decade of fraud a “victimless crime” and “grossly unfair.” Stewart looked at this set of investors and pointed the finger at O'Leary, mocking the notion of an “investment community” put forward while commenting on the reputation cultivated by the CEO.

“I'm surprised to hear that from Kevin O'Leary,” Stewart told the audience. “This is a guy who is such an asshole…even the other people on Shark tank I think he's an asshole. I'm surprised to hear that he's so calm about overvaluing something he thinks is victimless, because when someone tries to do that to him…”

The show then cut to a montage of O'Leary angrily mocking the valuations that Shark tank Entrepreneurs said for their startups: “Your valuation is insane. Your assessment is crazy. I think that's a crazy assessment. I think your assessment is stinking poop,” O’Leary is heard saying in the mashup of clips.

Stewart wondered why O'Leary wouldn't become as crazy as he was in those moments. Shark tank when it comes to overvaluations like those committed by Trump – which have never been victimless, as the comic points out.

“Firstly, the banks were repaid at lower interest rates – although, to be honest, who cares? » said Stewart. “But secondly, money is not infinite: a loan given to the liar does not go to someone who gives a more honest assessment. So the system becomes an incentive for corruption…avoiding taxes harms us all. Donald Trump’s shenanigans have cost New York City dearly, to be honest.”

O'Leary was quoted in the same CNN interview, with host Laura Coates disputing his notion that James' office had no business going after Trump and the widespread fraud committed by his organization, stating that failure to comply with laws such as falsifying business records, insurance fraud and conspiracy are actual crimes. The head of O'Leary Ventures, a venture capital investment firm, responded that as far as he is concerned, Trump is not alone in adopting such business practices.

“Everything you just listed is done by every real estate developer everywhere on earth, in every city,” he retorted. “It was never prosecuted.”

O'Leary's frankness on the subject was not lost on Stewart's acid tongue – as the host took the CEO's chutzpah to task.

“There's a theory in law that if enough people commit a crime, it automatically becomes legal,” Stewart quipped, before turning serious. “That fucking arrogance. I don't know if you know this, but most people simply commit fraud and don't expect any retaliation. Even if everyone does it; try getting a car loan saying you have 10 times more money than you actually do. Or claim 20 dependents when you don't have children. Or let's say you earn a little less money to qualify for food assistance – I guarantee these lies not only have financial consequences, but also criminal ones.

“But don't tell that to the investment community, because in their profit-seeking minds there are no rules that can't be bent. There is no principle that cannot be undermined, as long as you and your friends make money.