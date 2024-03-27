Metapro and ESE Entertainment to launch commercial initiative as part of Web3 games expansion | Nation and world

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2024 / ESE Entertainment Inc. (TSXV:ESE)(OTCQX:ENTEF) (“ESE” or the “Company”), a gaming company that provides a range of services to leading game developers video and publishers, is pleased to announce an update to its partnership with Metapro.

ESE and Metapro are set to expand their partnership, following Metapro's successful sales of $4 million in Metapro protocol licensing over the past 14 months. In April 2024, supported by Hive's adept sales team, Metapro is targeting a US$200 million sales initiative for Metapro protocol licenses over the next two years. As part of this partnership, ESE will provide technology and marketing services related to the promotion of Metapro's protocol licenses. ESE will use its technology and marketing expertise to support the growth of the Metapro ecosystem and its adoption by the video game and blockchain developer communities.

The launch of Metapro protocol licenses marks a key point in web3 gaming, indicating the start of Metapro's global expansion, which has been supported by nearly three years of strong support from the ESE team.

The success of the initiative is largely attributed to the enthusiastic market response, driven by keen interest in developing infrastructure for the rapidly growing Web3 gaming industry. Metapro has decisively entered this space with a wide range of services covering both game distribution and new player onboarding.

Hive CEO Konstantinos Bakalis commented on the completed sales cycle and future plans: “The first 14-month sales cycle tested our unique sales model with tiered pricing. During this period, we have developed and refined our sales strategies, positioning ourselves optimistically. anticipate the next major phase of selling Metapro protocol licenses.

Metapro CEO Micha Bartczak gave an overview of the collaboration with ESE: “No sale could be successful without strong marketing and event support. Our partnership with ESE Entertainment allowed us to deliver one of the largest web3 esports events in Central Europe, laying the foundations for larger global initiatives.

Konrad Wasiela, CEO of ESE, commented: “This partnership between ESE and Metapro, marked by our previous successes, is just the beginning. Metapro's goal of $200 million in revenue in its next protocol licensing round is a testament to its ambitious vision for the web3 gaming sector. We are proud to support this innovative company and lead the way in gaming infrastructure. This is a pivotal moment for both our companies and the industry as a whole, as we work to create a more immersive and expansive game world.

The partnership between Metapro and ESE not only aims to expand Metapro's footprint, but also to co-create a value-rich experience for the web3 esports community, highlighting the industry's collective transition towards an innovative gaming future.

About Métapro

Metapro is a leading technology company at the forefront of the Web3 gaming industry. The company offers comprehensive Web3 gaming solutions, specializing in the creation, management and distribution of digital assets through advanced blockchain technology and a distributed database network. Beyond its core services, Metapro innovates with its proprietary Metapro protocol, NFTma for NFT integration, its secure digital gaming wallet and its omnichannel gaming platform to enhance the gaming experience globally. Metapro is committed to evolving the gaming landscape by enabling the integration of assets into games and applications. | www.metapro.one

About ESE Entertainment Inc.

ESE is a global technology company focused on gaming. The company provides a range of services to leading video game developers, publishers and brands by providing technology, infrastructure and fan engagement services on an international scale. ESE also operates its own e-commerce channels, esports teams and gaming leagues. | www.esegaming.com

