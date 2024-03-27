Pioneering Northwest researchers study Crohn's disease and bladder function





Northwestern is recognized worldwide for its innovative research, with 35 academic institutes and centers funding more than $1 billion annually in research. The Daily has written a summary of NU's latest research findings. Implantable sensor to detect Crohn's disease A group of NU researchers recently developed the first implantable sensor to identify flare-ups in Crohn's disease patients. The sensor could help doctors treat inflammatory problems earlier. Today, more than 1 million Americans have Crohn's disease, according to a March 19 university news release, which causes intestinal and digestive problems, weight loss and malnutrition. While some patients with mild cases receive oral medications for their treatment, those most affected will receive at least one surgery to remove damaged sections of the intestines. Knowing that heat is a sign of an inflammatory episode, the researchers attached a temperature sensor to the intestines of mice with Crohn's disease to track the progression of the disease in real time and track temperature fluctuations for about four month. Professor Feinberg Arun Sharma, one of the study's researchers, said the study aimed to address the lack of methods to rapidly detect inflammatory events in Crohn's disease patients. “This could potentially be avoided if a clinician had this information at their fingertips and could determine what type of treatment can be given to that person at that time, rather than waiting weeks to get a blood test, a tissue biopsy or fecal analysis,” Sharma said in the press release. “In the meantime, you're wasting valuable tissue damage minutes with this inflammatory event.” This new discovery, he added, potentially offers a long-term approach to preventing or limiting damage in people with Crohn's disease. Implant and app monitor bladder function Millions of Americans suffer from compromised bladders due to nerve, brain, or spinal cord damage. NU researchers created a flexible, battery-free implant that attaches to the bladder wall to measure its urine level. When the bladder stretches, it pulls on the device to signal bladder tension. Then, the device's sensors transmit the data to a smartphone app via Bluetooth technology. The bioelectric sensor may be beneficial for people with paralysis, bladder cancer, or end-stage bladder disease, who may have complications with bladder function. “If the bladder nerves are damaged by surgery or a disease such as spina bifida, the patient often loses sensation and is unaware that their bladder is full,” said one of the study leaders, McCormick Professor Guillermo A. Ameer, in a March 25 press release. release. This allows clinicians to monitor patients remotely and consistently to make more informed decisions about diagnostic and treatment options. The results, due to be published this week in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, mark a breakthrough in bladder function technology. E-mail: [email protected] X: @Jerrwu Related stories: — Northwest researchers develop therapy to prevent allergic reactions — How to get involved in research at Northwestern — NU students explore their academic interests through summer research opportunities

