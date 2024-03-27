Entertainment
Wicked Little Letters star Olivia Colman talks swearing, social media, and making a movie with her best friend
Academy Award-winning actress Olivia Colman loves to swear.
“I always found it quite affectionate, a sort of seasoning of language,” she told ABC RN's The Screen Show.
“My mother, who is the sweetest woman in the world [and] was a nurse for 40 years in the NHS, she'll say, “Oh, fuck, let's have a cup of tea” that sort of thing. It's good.”
She particularly likes the C-word. “I really appreciate its power,” she says.
“It’s not a new word, it’s found in Chaucer and Shakespeare.”
Colman gets to indulge his love of swearing in his latest film Wicked Little Letters. She plays Edith, a single woman in her forties who is very religious and prone to occasional lewd outbursts.
The film is loosely based on the real-life case of the Littlehampton Letters, which saw an English village scandalized by profane letters written in pen in the 1920s.
“I wasn't alarmed to swear it was really fun,” Colman says.
Swearing on screen is nothing new for Colman, whose Oscar-winning role as Queen Anne in The Favorite (2018) featured plenty of spicy language.
However, Colman points out a crucial difference in the use of profanity in the two films.
“The Favorite was full of people who had money and power and agency, they could do whatever they wanted,” she says.
“But these are women without influence, without power, and their use of these words is very different.”
For buttoned-up Edith, swearing is cathartic.
“It’s a liberation, it’s necessary,” Colman says.
“She's an incredibly repressed woman and she has no power, no power. She's living under the thumb of her father, and something has to explode.”
A long-standing friendship
Colman appears in Wicked Little Letters alongside Irish actor Jessie Buckley, who plays Rose, a single mother and Edith's neighbor.
Rose shocks the townspeople with her blatant disregard for the mores of the time, living out of wedlock with a man who is not the father of her child.
Unsurprisingly, she becomes the target of suspicion in the search for the author of the poisoned letters.
While Buckley's character was English in the real-life Littlehampton Letters, Rose is Irish in the film.
“There were some in the pensions [signs that read]: 'No blacks, no Irish, no dogs,'” Colman says.
“The Irish have been treated appallingly, and so it makes sense that Jessie uses her own accent in this speech, because it really highlights the fact that she is viewed with such disdain.”
For the modern viewer, Rose is an appealing character whose liberation serves as a counterpoint to the repressed Edith.
“[She’s] proud of who she is; she's having a good time. She wants to love someone she loves,” Colman says.
Colman and Buckley appeared together in Maggie Gyllenhaal's 2021 film The Lost Daughter, although, as they played the same character, they never shared the screen and both earned Academy Award nominations for their performances.
But their friendship began years earlier, when they met at a festival and instantly hit it off.
“You know, when you meet someone and there’s a flicker, oh, we’re going to move on,” Colman says.
“The first time we met we found ourselves doing karaoke in a tent or trailer until the wee hours of the morning.”
Colman was thrilled to have the chance to work with Buckley again.
“I wanted to go to work every day with one of my best friends, Jessie, that was the main reason I wanted to do [the film],” she says.
The two actors share an intuitive approach to the acting profession. “We read it, we feel it, we get there, we do it,” Colman says.
“When we did Lost Daughter, we talked on the phone and were like, 'What accent do we have? OK, great. See you soon.'”
If you can't say something nice
It's easy to draw a parallel between the film's poisonous letters and the widespread practice of trolling on social media today.
As Wicked Little Letters shows, trolling is not a recent invention.
“We think it’s something new,” Colman says. “We haven’t learned in 100 years.”
What has changed is the support. Today, thanks to the Internet, trolls can access a much wider audience.
“You can hit send, and it’s available,” Colman says.
“It’s cruelty with anonymity, which is deplorable in my book.”
She may be comfortable with profanity, but Colman has no tolerance for nastiness.
“I believe that old adage, if you can't say anything nice, don't say anything at all if only everyone lived by it.”
Loading Instagram content
It's no surprise that Colman isn't on social media and never has been.
“I refuse to be. I don't want to know what people who don't know me and have never met me think of me. Unless it's nice,” she adds.
“But I think that, unfortunately, we never remember the good times. We would only remember them if someone was bad. I know myself, I don't have thick skin enough. If I had part of social media, I think I would. I retired from that job years ago.
The actor inherited his principled kindness as well as his propensity to swear from his mother.
“I always saw her as kind and treating everyone with respect. If we hadn't been respectful to people, she would have gone down like a ton of bricks.
“She believes that everyone is born equal and I believe that too.”
