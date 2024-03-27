Educational Entertainment in Ocean Filibuster





Faced with a rapidly changing climate, an ever-increasing pollution problem and an uncertain future, where do humans stand? PerleDamourthe production oceanic filibuster is an exploration of this very question. The critical and pleasant piece was performed last Saturday March 23 at Kingsbury Hall in partnership with UtahGifts. Actor Jennifer Kidwell plays two characters at war: Mr. Majority and the Ocean. The performance begins with a bill from Mr. Majority, leader of the World Senate, to reduce and separate the ocean into seven smaller, more manageable bodies of water. However, shortly after the bill is proposed, Ocean appears in human form to obstruct the bill. While Kidwell travels with the show to perform, the cast also includes an array of local talent. The entire performance of this show was made up of students from the American Musical Theater department. Through a combination of large-scale projections, songs and audience interactions, the show was exceptionally unique, engaging and educational. Performance The individual character of this show was a clear representation of the connection between humans and the ocean. Yet Kimbal's energetic performance reinforced the confusing and often contradictory beliefs that exist among humans about the world around them. The show seemed designed to encourage introspection. Watching Kimbal argue with herself in every scene where Ocean and Mr. Majority was a feat. She disagreed, and then worked to bring about a reckoning with the internal disagreements that inherently exist in humans. We plan for the future in the name of progress, we move forward as if we are running out of time, but what about appreciating the here and now? We are a process, an actor said in one of the last lines, reminding us that we are just as much a part of the ocean as the plants and fish that live there. Exploring this interconnectivity coupled with projections that visually represent ocean systems made for an engaging educational experience. With videos showing microorganisms found in the ocean and in airways around the world, the show gave audiences a solid understanding of the ocean, from its smallest to its largest levels. It also provided insight into exactly what humans need to fight for to create a more sustainable future. Interactive intermission By far the most unique part of the show was its immersive intermission. To tailor the show to the environments in which it takes place, the show uses its intermission to explore location-specific challenges with water. Not surprisingly, this intermission included a training opportunity on the Great Salt Lake. A table presented information about American white pelicans. Recently, these pelicans have left their breeding grounds on Gunnison Island, even though nearly 20,000 pelicans have occupied this island in the past. The effect of increased traffic on the island by predators and humans, combined with falling water levels in the Great Salt Lake, has left people wondering if these pelicans will ever return. Another station during intermission was using an augmented reality app called Deep wonder on courtesy iPads. The app allowed participants to explore and learn about parts of the ocean floor. Although the 15 minute intermission wasn't quite enough to experience each station, each station was interactive and informative in one way or another. [email protected] @JosiHinds

