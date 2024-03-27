Entertainment
Spider-Man actor Tom Holland hosts event in London with ESP joyristas
We can say that thanks to a few joyristas and a guy who plays Spider-Man in the movies, Extra Special People is becoming an international brand.
The Watkinsville-based ESP, whose mission statement says it exists to create transformative experiences for people with disabilities and their families, changing communities for the better, has for several years been aligned with the Brothers Trust, a foundation organized by the family of actor Tom. Holland, who plays Spider-Man as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
British company Brothers Trust has funded several salaries over the years for ESP's Java Joy program, founded eight years ago to provide jobs for adults with disabilities. And when the family foundation hosted its second annual Posh Pub Quiz gala earlier this month in London, it invited ESP to join the celebration.
It's been quite an adventure, said Laura Whitaker, CEO of ESP, who led a contingent of eight people, including veteran joyristas Liz and Nicky, to London in early March to connect with the Brothers Trust and live, as told Whitaker, a transformative experience for everyone involved.
Whitaker, who has been at the helm of ESP for about two decades, said the trip was true to the organization's mission by providing an unforgettable getaway for Liz and Nicky, who in turn improved the Brothers Trust community through to their presence.
The goal was for Liz and Nicky to go say thank you, but it was also to change the perspective of the people we interacted with and give them a joyful experience, Whitaker said. Both Liz and Nicky understood the mission perfectly and were fan favorites at the gala.
At the black-tie event, Holland was photographed visiting with the two joyristas and at one point, Nicky joined Holland on stage to sing My Heart Will Go On from Titanic to loud applause from the audience.
People couldn't stop talking about Nicky and his impromptu charge on stage, with Tom putting his arms around him, Whitaker said. It really created a beautiful environment of joy and authenticity for the gala. It was a really cool way to showcase internationally what we love about this community.
Whitaker added that even though they have been back for several weeks, the memories of a unique stay remain.
It was great, she said. It was certainly the high point for the Hollands as well. They have since sent us several emails telling us how grateful they were that we made the effort to go, what a great atmosphere it was and how much Nicky and Liz were a part of the event .
It was really awesome and that's what Java Joy is in terms of employment, but it also creates unexpected joy in the spaces and places you go.
This foreign excursion is just one of ESP's highlights. The nonprofit held its annual talent show and gala at the Classic Center in February. It expanded to establish similar programs in Marietta and Rome and made some administrative changes within the organization. Whitaker moved from executive director to CEO, followed by Craig Portwood, who joined the team in January.
Hiring Craig gave us the opportunity to focus on our neighborhood, our community, the northeast Georgia area that is served here, Whitaker said. I'm very excited about what's to come. There is a package for how we can serve more families and serve them more often.
We serve approximately 900 families in the Athens area, so space and financing are always a challenge, but we never turn away a family due to their inability to pay. We are committed to it. We're looking at how we can continue to grow in size, but also make sure we're doing well in our home community.
For more information about ESP, visit www.espyouandme.org.
