Local Looks: “Shrek the Musical,” a whimsical journey through fairy tales | News, Sports, Jobs

SCERA Theater in Orem presents the highly anticipated Shrek the Musical. I recently had the pleasure of attending the high school production of Shrek the Musical, and from start to finish it was an absolute delight. Adapted from the beloved DreamWorks animated film, this stage version transported audiences to a fantasy world filled with laughter, heart and memorable characters. From the moment the curtain rose, the energy of the actors was contagious. The actors fully embraced their roles, bringing the iconic characters of Shrek, Fiona, Donkey and Lord Farquaad to life with charm and charisma. Each performer demonstrated impressive vocal talents and a deep understanding of their character's quirks and motivations. Donkey, played by Noah Hinckley, did a fantastic job portraying the character that was both quirky and hilarious. He had a lot of lines and singing in this role and executed them beautifully. One of the highlights of the production was undoubtedly the elaborate set design and costumes. The scene has been transformed into the enchanting kingdom of Duloc, complete with an imposing castle, mystical forests, and a cozy swamp. Every detail, from the colorful costumes to the intricate props, added to the magic of the show and transported the audience to the world of fairy tales. The cast did an exceptional job with the portrayal of Lord Farquaad, played by Mark Triplett. The costume design was perfect and Triplett had the audience laughing on the verge of tears every time he took the stage. Of course, no performance of Shrek would be complete without the beloved musical numbers, and the cast did not disappoint. From catchy tunes like I Think Ive Got You Beat to heartfelt ballads like I Know Its Today, each song was performed with spirit and emotion, leaving the audience humming after the show ended. The heart of the production was its underlying message of acceptance and self-discovery. Throughout the show, whether through the interactions between Shrek and Fiona, Shrek and Donkey, or the other storybook characters, audiences were reminded of the importance of being yourself and celebrating differences between those around us. Overall, the high school production of Shrek the Musical was a delightful experience that entertained audiences of all ages. With its talented cast, stunning visuals, and heartfelt message, it captured the spirit of the original film while adding its own unique charm. Be sure to see it at the SCERA Theater before it ends on Saturday.

