



TikTok suspends trans actor Laith Ashley, claims it is 'sexual activity' Trans actor Laith Ashley said TikTok banned him for what the platform claimed was “promoting sexual activity and services,” but Ashley said all he did was express his views about how social media targets LGBTQ+ people by calling their sexual orientation or gender identity “political.” Ashley was “talking with her supporters about last year's strikes in Hollywood and the current struggles LGBTQ+ content creators face because of the way social media algorithms tend to penalize them.” Pride signaledand that was enough to exclude him from the platform's live publishing option. “The screenshot he shared on Instagram showed the reason given was 'sexual activity and services,'” Pride said. By the morning of March 26, this Instagram post had been deleted. On Instagram Stories, Laith said more about the situation, Pride reported, sharing a screenshot of how TikTok doubled down on the ban when he appealed. The screenshot shows a message stating: “You will no longer be able to go LIVE or join a LIVE as a guest due to violations of our community guidelines.” “Sexual Activities and Services” are listed below this notice under the heading “Reasons for Violation.” Laith said on Instagram Stories that “it's the silence” that exasperates him about the situation. “It's erasure. It's people victimizing and then blaming them for their own oppression.” The actor added: “That's what bothers me. That's what makes me very angry.” Take a look at some of the Instagram posts the ripped model and actor made that didn't subsequently disappear or result in a ban. by Kilian Melloy, EDGE Staff Reporter Kilian Melloy is an associate arts editor and staff contributor at EDGE Media Network. Her professional memberships include the National Lesbian & Gay Journalists Association, the Boston Online Film Critics Association, the Gay and Lesbian Entertainment Critics Association, and the Elliot Norton Awards Committee of the Boston Theater Critics Association.

