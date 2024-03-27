What does this mean for future projects? Daily News

Pirates of the Caribbean at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register/SCNG)

DisneylandForward Environmental Impact Report Identifies Potential Disneyland theme park Historic district as eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places which automatically places the neighborhood on the California Register of Historic Resources.

THE DisneylandBefore The proposal aims to update a 1990s Anaheim city plan to allow a mix of theme parks, hotels, retail, restaurants and entertainment on the east and west edges of the Disneyland complex .

A major impact of the DisneylandForward proposal would be to make Disneyland itself a more than 50-year-old historic landmark considered an important cultural resource. The study notes that change has been the most enduring constant at the 68-year-old theme park, meaning the DisneylandForward project would be historically appropriate.

Continuing changes have been made to the park since its opening, according to a report created by the Historic Resources Group for the DisneylandForward EIR. Disney is the steward of its history, but it is also responsible for maintaining the viability of the theme park and maintaining and updating it to reflect current needs and expectations.

What does historic designation mean for future Disneyland renovations, projects or expansions?

Disneyland is required to have any substantial changes to the park documented by a historian who would submit digital copies to the City of Anaheim and Walt Disney Company archives.

There are many rides and attractions at Disneyland that could be considered cultural landmarks, but only three locations at the 68-year-old Anaheim theme park have been designated as historic in the DisneylandForward EIR.

THE Main Street Rail Depot, Pirates of the Caribbean attraction and Restaurant the hungry bear have been listed on the California Register of Historic Places and are eligible for the National Register of Historic Places, according to DisneylandForward's Environmental Impact Report.

Over the years, many rides have come and gone in the park, but the overall design, concept, setting, ambiance and historical associations have remained constant and unchanged, according to the DisneylandForward EIR.

The DisneylandForward report singled out the three individual historic locations as being representative of the park's first three decades, each dating from the 1950s, '60s and '70s.

The 1955 Main Street Train Depot, located at the entrance to the park, was identified in 2005 as eligible for listing on the National Register of Historic Places due to the association of Disneyland stations with events and people important as well as its importance linked to the architecture and engineering within the park. type of amusement park property, according to the EIR.

The 1966 Pirates of the Caribbean ride on New Orleans Square was identified as eligible for listing on the National Register of Historic Places because it represented a good example of the first phase of renovation and expansion in the 1960s at Disneyland.

The 1972 Hungry Bear Restaurant in Critter Country has also been identified as a good example of the 1970s renovations and expansions at Disneyland.

Why are these three Disneyland locations considered historic and not others?

The Main Street Train Depot, Pirates of the Caribbean attraction and Hungry Bear Restaurant were designated as historic as part of Federal Communications Commission approvals required during the installation of cell phone communications facilities in 2004.

A single-family home that was the first building at the Disneyland theme park is also included in the DisneylandForward EIR as a historically significant structure. The Pope's Housewhich was moved to the theme park in 1955, served as the home of Owen and Dolly Pope.

Popes managed the horses at the Circle D Corral and moved into the house next to the 10-acre pony farm three days before Disneyland opened to the public in 1955. Popes left the house in 1971 when they moved to the Kingdom Magic. in Florida to oversee construction of the Tri-Circle-D Ranch.

The Pope's House was moved backstage at Disneyland, off Ball Road, when the Circle D Corral was removed to make way for the construction of the Star Wars Galaxy's Edge-themed land.

The California Register of Historic Places recognizes and protects landmarks of architectural, historical, archaeological, and cultural significance that are associated with significant people, craftsmanship, or historical significance. The places cannot be classified as historic despite the objections of the owners.