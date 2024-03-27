In November 2023, a group of graduate and undergraduate students from the University of Denver traveled to Mumbai, Delhi and Agra for a two-week interdisciplinary winter course. The course brought together elements of social media filmmaking, master classes from Bollywood industry experts, a Bollywood dance workshop, yoga, visits to historical monuments and shrines, all culminating by a visit to the Taj Mahal in the city of Agra.

This was the first Media, Film and Journalism Studies (MFJS) and University of Denver travel course in Film City, Mumbai. The course was designed and led by MFJS faculty member Roma Sur. It was co-led by geography professor Dr. Erika Trigoso Rubio. The group consisted of graduates from MFJS, Joseph Korbel International School, Daniel Business School and social work. The course in partnership with partners from Mumbai Whistling woods International (First World War). Director of Studies at Whistling Woods, Rahul Puri said, The reception for University of Denver students and faculty last month was another example of WWI's commitment to international partnerships with institutions around the world. We believe these global experiences benefit our students and our institution in the most positive way, helping cultures come together, learn from each other, and bring home a renewed sense of collaboration and purpose. Deliverables included short nonfiction films on a student-chosen research topic, Instagram Reels, and reflection papers on cultural immersion experiences.

Sur, who has already directed three intercultural programs in Delhi, Mumbai and Calcutta, each time with the success of a film, explains designing and teaching a travel course for the first time at a new university is like teaching two classes. I had to learn the DU processes, design a brand new transdisciplinary course, recruit students and work across time zones with the partner university. But in the end, it was an invaluable experience! She thanks MFJS President Derigan Silver and Associate Director of Academic Programs Monica Kosanovich for their outstanding support of the program. She also thanks the vice-rector for internationalization, Dr. Uttiyo Raychaudhuri, for being accessible to her and her students. During their two-week stay in India, the students attended morning yoga sessions with Coach Vandana Trivedi on campus, followed by Master Classes, site visits and team dinners.

Three master classes were organized by Bollywood industry experts and WWI professors. The first 90-minute master class was led by a renowned screenwriter Anjum Rajaballiauthor of Bollywood blockbusters, like Rajneeti And Ghulam. He gave a lecture on the evolution of Bollywood cinema and the Nava Rasa (nine emotions) theory in storytelling. Minor film, says Maggie Nottberg, I enjoyed her detailed explanation of the different roles women play in films and why they are either sexualized or considered royalty. He has a wonderful way of explaining these details and themes in a fluid, complex, and organized way that I really enjoyed.

The second Master class was from a social media expert, Rohit Prakash. Communications specialist Charlie West says Rohit gave me ideas on what I can do in the near future to get closer to a position like the one he has. I liked when he talked about YouTubers and how they are good at advertising small or large businesses in their daily vlogs, or content. Rohit really made me smile.

Faculty of non-fiction filmmaking on the First World War, Rabiya Nazki, did a mini Master class on iPhone filmmaking, which applied to film projects. Over the course of two weeks, students interviewed experts on World War I's pre-selected topics. They were matched with local cohorts and hands-on Adobe training was provided by World War I publishing professors, Asif Ahmed. Korbel School sophomore Lilith Diringer interviewed World War I president Meghna Ghai Puri for her film Lights of change, about sustainable practices in the Bollywood film industry. Charlie West spent a ten-hour filming day at Mumbai's world-famous Spice Market, Lal Baugfor his film entitled Discovering Indian spices. Both films are in official selection in Colorado Dragon Boat Asian Film Festival, 2024. These were screened March 17 at the SIE Film Center as part of the Colorado Student Showcase Program.

Journalism student Alyssa Avilla made her film about Bollywood dance and whether it celebrates femininity or objectivity. She interviewed the choreographer Akshay Jain for his film. A graduate student of social work, Afreen Rasheed traveled to the interiors of Mumbai to explore the impact of social drama films, like Padman on the average Indian. Daniel A business school graduate, Sophia Taylor made her film about female entrepreneurs from all walks of life, from street vendors to CEOs of their own companies.

On the first weekend, students visited sites like Gandhi's house, Dhobi Ghat, the grand Taj Hotel, the Gateway to India and the hilltop Babulnath Temple. The concert evenings included a live jazz performance at the Nita Ambani Cultural Centre, a live performance at Mumbai's iconic Prithvi Theater and a North Indian classical music performance at Whistling Woods. In the words of Lilith, Before each song, they explained the context of the piece such as the year it was released or the different structures used for improvisation. Since dancing Kathak last fall term, I had heard similar music before, but had always been curious to learn more about its harmonic and melodic fundamentals.

Once the project was completed, the group took a three-day guided tour of New Delhi. Immersing themselves in Mughal history, they took a day trip to the Qutub Minar and Delhi Fort. The highlight was the rickshaw ride in old Delhi where a Hindu shrine, a Sikh Gurdwara (temple), a church and a mosque coexist on the same street. At the end of a busy day, DU students enjoyed a sumptuous meal of lamb curry and Mughlai cuisine at the home of a local cohort family, and hopped into tuk tuk like auto rickshaws to midnight to taste Tandoori Chai straight from a clay oven.

The journey culminated at the iconic Taj Mahal, the world's iconic monument of love, a mausoleum built by the Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan for his beloved Mumtaz Mahal. Alyssa, an MFJS major, says I didn't expect it to take my breath away like that. I particularly liked the symmetry of the architecture. The details on the front of the building were certain that images on the internet cannot fully capture.

Sur, who is a big supporter of internationalization in higher education. said, These short-term cultural immersion travel courses leave teachers and students with a new perspective on education, unforgettable memories, and cross-cultural friendships and relationships that last forever.

DU now plans to advance this partnership by engaging in a COIL course with its partner University of Bombay.

