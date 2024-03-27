Frankie Muniz Explains Why He Never Let His Son Become a Child Actor





Frankie Muniz talks about his experience as a child actor and why he would “never” let his son follow in his footsteps. The actor-turned-NASCAR driver said Pedestrian television in an interview shared on TikTok on Sunday, he wouldn't let his son Mauz, currently 3, start working as an actor at a young age because “it's an ugly world in general.” “I would never let my kid go into the business,” Muniz said. “And it's not that I had a negative experience, because to be honest, my experience was 100% positive. But I know so many people, close friends of mine, who have had incredibly negative experiences. “I just think the world is ugly in general,” he added. “I never worried about rejection, but there’s a ton of it.” Muniz, who shares his son with wife Paige Price, rose to fame as a child for his role as Malcolm on the Emmy Award-winning series. Malcolm in the Middle. The series ran for seven seasons, from 2000 to 2006. He also starred in dozens of other films, including Agent Cody Banks, Huge liar And Stay alive. Although he has appeared on some television shows in recent years, he is now focused on his NASCAR aspirations. But looking back on his time in Hollywood as a youth, Muniz compared becoming a successful actor to “winning the lottery.” “In the beginning, that’s it,” he said. “You know, I get Malcolm in the Middlemaybe it was a little different from other shows, but like as a child actor, you get cast because you look like you could be the child of the parents they cast. Muniz continued: “I think people think it's an easy thing to break into, but you know, I like to be honest about it and say there's a million people in Hollywood who are trying and who won't even do it – maybe they are. amazing actors. They could be the best actors on the planet, but they don't even get the opportunity. So it's not like getting into another industry where you can work really hard, you get in there, you know, you can go on and move up the ladder. It's definitely a lot of luck that comes into play.” Earlier this year, The Hollywood Reporter announced that Muniz had partnered with NEO Studios to produce an all-access documentary series that would chronicle his lifelong dream of NASCAR racing.

