Newlywed Bollywood couples soak up the festive fervor to celebrate their first Holi in chic style





When it's Holi, love is in the air as much as colors. The social media uploads of newly married Bollywood celebrities and TV stars on Holi are proof of this as they celebrated their first Holi. From Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani to Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat, Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram and Surbhi Chandna-Karan Sharma, these lovebirds painted the city in all colors for this happy occasion. While the pairs left no stone unturned to celebrate the festival of colors, we took note of their wardrobe choices on the special day. Not only were the couples falling in love, but they also twinning in similar white ensembles. Let's check them: Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Rakul Preet Singh chose a white floral embroidered Anarkali set to make a statement. The quarter-sleeved ethnic wonder featured a V-neckline and collars. An equally embellished dupatta sealed her Holi look. Golden bangles, minimal makeup and open hair enhanced her serene avatar. Jackky Bhagnani complimented his wife who wore a white kurta pajama. The V-neck kurta gets its color from the intricately embellished pattern around the collars and sleeve cuffs in a vibrant blue hue. Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat Kriti Kharbanda's pehli holi with Pulkit Samrat was a love affair, dotted with white and pink hues. The actress relied on a white Anarkali, decorated with pink and purple flower motifs all over, and teamed it with a white dupatta. Her makeup selection was minimalist, with mauve-tinted lips and open hair serving up the finishing magic. The red chooda perfectly accompanied her Holi look. Pulkit Samrat was paired with his wife in a pink collared shirt, with a half-buttoned front and rolled up sleeves. With a pair of ultra-cool black sunglasses tucked into his shirt, the actor looked as ready for Holi as his wife. Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram Randeep Hooda, who recently got married to Lin Laishram, revealed couple goals and fashion credentials on their first Holi. White was the duo's color of choice. While the actor donned a round neck T-shirt, his wife looked as fresh as a daisy in an embroidered kurta, stitched skillfully. Chikankari work. Glossy lips, a red micro bindi and colorful tresses left loose completed Lin's beauty. We hope these newlyweds fill their lives with color and share their sartorial sensibilities for many years to come.

