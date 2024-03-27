Entertainment
Meet Candace Owens, who left The Daily Wire amid shocking comments about Jewish people: Controversial conservative Blexit founder just fell out with site co-founder Ben Shapiro
On October 7, 2023, Hamas attacked Israel, killing more than 1,100 people and taking hostages. Israel then launched an attack on Gaza, killing more than 30,000 people to date, according to The Guardian.
After the Israeli counterattack last year, Owens criticized its military actions, writing on social media: “No government anywhere has the right to commit genocide. Nothing justifies genocide.
However, in an episode of her show on The Daily Wire, she went even further, talking about the possibility of a sinister Jewish gang in Hollywood, according to Media Matters. She also drew heavy criticism for liking a post on X (formerly Twitter) accusing famous Rabbi Shmuley Boteach of being drunk on Christian blood, according to The Guardian. This comment is particularly damaging because it discusses the blood libel conspiracy, the false claim that Jews use the blood of non-Jews for ritual purposes, which was used by the Nazis to defend the persecution of Jews, according to the Holocaust Encyclopedia.
She even caught the attention of Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes, according to Forbes, who praised her for her full-fledged war against the Jews. Owens told X that she didn't know him and thinks my crime was defending myself against you [netizens] smear network.
So what happened between Candace Owens and Ben Shapiro?
Shapiro, co-founder of the Daily Wire and a Jewish American, has had several public arguments with Owens, according to The Guardian. In a video posted to TikTok, Shapiro called Owens' remarks shameful.
He also challenged her by any means necessary to stop X, to which Owens responded by saying that Shapiro had been acting unprofessional and emotionally unbalanced for weeks now.
Daily Wire CEO Jeremy Boreing was previously widely reported as saying he would not fire Owens, despite his falling out with the site's co-founder.
In an episode of The breakfast club On a radio show with Charlamagne tha God, Owens further addressed the issue between Shapiro and herself, telling the host that Shapiro did not have the authority to fire me.
Candace Owens' political journey and other controversies
Owens was previously considered a liberal, but when she proposed a website to expose those who harass people online and received negative feedback, she switched sides, according to Forbes.
She gained a conservative following after starting a YouTube channel where she promoted the idea of Blexit, a movement encouraging African Americans to leave the Democratic Party. Owens later headed the Blexit Foundation, but refused to answer questions about how she spent the money raised for it, according to Daily Beast in late 2022.
She is notoriously opposed to the Black Lives Matter movement and even produced a film in 2022, The Biggest Lie Ever Told: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM, which claimed that Floyd died of an overdose and not because of police coercion.
Any journalist or publication that attempts to dismiss this plausibility is immediately identifiable as an establishment. I've never seen anything like it in my life. The implications here are terrifying, she added, according to Newsweek.
Who is Candace Owens' husband?
Owens is married to British businessman George Farmer. The couple met while they both worked for the conservative advocacy group Turning Point USA, according to People, although for its U.S. and U.K. branches, respectively.
Just 17 days after first meeting her, Farmer asked the outspoken conservative to marry him during a FaceTime call. They were married at Trump Winery in Charlottesville, Virginia in August 2019, with the bride wearing three Monique Lhuillier dresses.
According to BET, Owens defended her decision to marry a white man, saying, “I never thought of my husband as racial. I married the person it made the most sense for me to marry.
Farmer was once CEO of Parler, the conservative social media platform launched in 2018 ostensibly as a true free speech platform. According to People, the app was removed from several app stores after it was apparently linked to the 2021 Capitol riots. West had announced he was going to buy Parler, but that deal was later canceled, as reported by the Financial Times.
