Meet Candace Owens, who left The Daily Wire amid shocking comments about Jewish people: Controversial conservative Blexit founder just fell out with site co-founder Ben Shapiro

On October 7, 2023, Hamas attacked Israel, killing more than 1,100 people and taking hostages. Israel then launched an attack on Gaza, killing more than 30,000 people to date, according to The Guardian.

After the Israeli counterattack last year, Owens criticized its military actions, writing on social media: “No government anywhere has the right to commit genocide. Nothing justifies genocide.

His statements sparked backlash, with some calling them anti-Semitic, a seemingly common criticism from some sectors of anyone. who makes negative comments about Israel s military response.

However, in an episode of her show on The Daily Wire, she went even further, talking about the possibility of a sinister Jewish gang in Hollywood, according to Media Matters. She also drew heavy criticism for liking a post on X (formerly Twitter) accusing famous Rabbi Shmuley Boteach of being drunk on Christian blood, according to The Guardian. This comment is particularly damaging because it discusses the blood libel conspiracy, the false claim that Jews use the blood of non-Jews for ritual purposes, which was used by the Nazis to defend the persecution of Jews, according to the Holocaust Encyclopedia.

Owens also defended Kanye West amid his anti-Semitic comments in 2022, when he posted on social media that he was going to commit a death scam against the Jews, you played with me and tried to ostracize everyone who opposed your agenda. Owens claimed that the comments were not, in fact, anti-Semitic and that Ye saying Defcon was not a threat or a reference to the Holocaust, according to Newsweek.

She even caught the attention of Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes, according to Forbes, who praised her for her full-fledged war against the Jews. Owens told X that she didn't know him and thinks my crime was defending myself against you [netizens] smear network.

So what happened between Candace Owens and Ben Shapiro?

Ben Shapiro (pictured), co-founder of The Daily Wire, and Candace Owens have clashed regularly lately. Photo: @officialbenshapiro/Instagram

Shapiro, co-founder of the Daily Wire and a Jewish American, has had several public arguments with Owens, according to The Guardian. In a video posted to TikTok, Shapiro called Owens' remarks shameful.

He also challenged her by any means necessary to stop X, to which Owens responded by saying that Shapiro had been acting unprofessional and emotionally unbalanced for weeks now.

Daily Wire CEO Jeremy Boreing was previously widely reported as saying he would not fire Owens, despite his falling out with the site's co-founder.

In an episode of The breakfast club On a radio show with Charlamagne tha God, Owens further addressed the issue between Shapiro and herself, telling the host that Shapiro did not have the authority to fire me.

Candace Owens' political journey and other controversies

Liberal turned conservative Candace Owen once encouraged African Americans to leave the Democratic Party. Photo: @blexitamerica/Instagram

Owens was previously considered a liberal, but when she proposed a website to expose those who harass people online and received negative feedback, she switched sides, according to Forbes.

She gained a conservative following after starting a YouTube channel where she promoted the idea of ​​Blexit, a movement encouraging African Americans to leave the Democratic Party. Owens later headed the Blexit Foundation, but refused to answer questions about how she spent the money raised for it, according to Daily Beast in late 2022.

Candace Owens and Kanye West in a pair of matching White Lives Matter shirts at Paris Fashion Week in 2022. @RealCandaceO/X

She is notoriously opposed to the Black Lives Matter movement and even produced a film in 2022, The Biggest Lie Ever Told: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM, which claimed that Floyd died of an overdose and not because of police coercion.

According to the Washington Post, Owens joined The Daily Wire in 2020, with his ties to West raising his profile. The couple wore matching White Lives Matter shirts. at Paris Fashion Week in 2022.

Candace Owens (center) is against BLM and even produced a film claiming that George Floyd died of an overdose and not police brutality. @realcandaceowens/Instagram

In March this year, Owens caused a stir by adding transphobic comments and other false claims to her list of controversies, claiming on X that she would bet her career that the French president Brigitte, Emmanuel Macron's wife is actually a man.

Any journalist or publication that attempts to dismiss this plausibility is immediately identifiable as an establishment. I've never seen anything like it in my life. The implications here are terrifying, she added, according to Newsweek.

Who is Candace Owens' husband?

Candace Owens is married to George Farmer, a British businessman whom she met while working for Turning Point USA. @realcandaceowens/Instagram

Owens is married to British businessman George Farmer. The couple met while they both worked for the conservative advocacy group Turning Point USA, according to People, although for its U.S. and U.K. branches, respectively.

Just 17 days after first meeting her, Farmer asked the outspoken conservative to marry him during a FaceTime call. They were married at Trump Winery in Charlottesville, Virginia in August 2019, with the bride wearing three Monique Lhuillier dresses.

According to BET, Owens defended her decision to marry a white man, saying, “I never thought of my husband as racial. I married the person it made the most sense for me to marry.

Candace Owens' husband, George Farmer, was once CEO of Parler. @realcandaceowens/Instagram

Farmer was once CEO of Parler, the conservative social media platform launched in 2018 ostensibly as a true free speech platform. According to People, the app was removed from several app stores after it was apparently linked to the 2021 Capitol riots. West had announced he was going to buy Parler, but that deal was later canceled, as reported by the Financial Times.